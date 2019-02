WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity contracted for the first time since May of 2016, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report released on Thursday.



The Philly Fed said its index for current manufacturing activity in the region tumbled to a negative 4.1 in February from a positive 17.0 in January, with a negative reading indicating contraction. The index had been expected to slip to 14.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX