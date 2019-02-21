Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market to Reach a Market Size of $32.9 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market, published by KBV research, The Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market size is expected to reach $32.9 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing cases of respiratory diseases, rapid urbanization, rapid growth in the number of surgical procedures, growing population, growth in geriatric population, and increase in tobacco consumption are the factors that are driving the growth of anesthesia and respiratory devices market. Additionally, innovations in the field of respiratory care devices and extended levels of governmental support in approving these devices add to the market growth.

North America was the leading region in 2017 and would be the dominant region all through the forecast period. The anesthesia and respiratory devices market in the United States would grow, as the number of patients suffering from COPD is growing rapidly, and it is estimated that around 12 million people are suffering from COPD in the United States. Increasing aging population, more number of outpatient surgeries performed and availability of reimbursement for anesthesia and respiratory devices are the factors that are driving the growth of the market in the United States.

The Hospitals market dominated the Global Anesthesia & Respiratory Equipment Market by End User in 2017, as the hospitals are equipped with specialized and advanced anesthesia and respiratory devices. The Home Care Settings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during (2018 - 2024). The Clinics/Physician Offices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Medtronic Plc., Philips Healthcare, Getinge Group, Draegerwerk AG, Masimo, Smith's Medical, Teleflex Inc., OSI Systems, ResMed.

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Segmentation

By Type

Respiratory Equipment

o Positive Airway Pressure

o Ventilators

o Nebulizers

o Humidifiers

o Respiratory Inhalers

o Oxygen Concentrators

o Reusable Resuscitators

o Anesthesia Delivery Machines

o Anesthesia Monitors

o Anesthesia Ventilators

o Anesthesia Workstations

o Resuscitators

o Tracheostomy Tubes (TT)

o Disposable Oxygen Mask

o Anesthesia Disposables Accessories

o Anesthesia Disposables Masks

o Capnographs

o Pulse Oximeters

o Spirometers

o Peak Flow Meters

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics/Physician Offices

Home Care Settings

Other End users

By Geography

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Medtronic Plc.

Philips Healthcare

Getinge Group

Draegerwerk AG

Masimo

Smith's Medical

Teleflex Inc.

OSI Systems

ResMed.

