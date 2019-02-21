Jumio Corp.: Jumio Named One of the Best Places to Work in 2019 by Business Intelligence Group

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumio, the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service provider (https://www.jumio.com/), today announced it has been named one of the best places to work in the 2019 BIG Best Places to Work Awards (http://www.bintelligence.com/best-places-to-work) presented by the Business Intelligence Group.



The award program identifies organizations dedicated to improving performance by challenging employees in fun and engaging work environments. Jumio was selected for helping employees accelerate their careers, knowledge and performance. Jumio earned this honor through an online survey where employees ranked their overall job satisfaction and company performance.

Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the online ecosystem against fraud and bad actors. The company's innovations, centered around augmented intelligence (https://www.jumio.com/augmented-intelligence/), machine learning, 3D liveness detection and the user experience, have enabled Jumio to become the global leader in online identity verification and user authentication (http://www.jumio.com/authentication), as it has verified more than 160 million identities to date by over 200 countries. Business Intelligence Group sought to identify companies that are actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging.

"This honor is a testament to our company culture built on accountability, integrity, diversity, empowerment and leading innovation," said Stephen Stuut, CEO of Jumio. "Our continued success will depend on having an engaged and motivated team united in making the internet a safer place. Through our collective efforts, we're helping to establish and authenticate an online user's digital identity, which has become vital in the era of the data breach."

2018 was a momentous year for Jumio, as the company grew its customer count by 60 percent and sales 70 percent year-over-year. Jumio recently launched Jumio Authentication, the first to market video-selfie authentication tool enabling users to verify themselves during high-risk transactions and unlock everything from online accounts to rental cars on any device. This continued momentum speaks to the significant market opportunity and demand for biometric-based end-to-end identity verification and Jumio's ability to help enterprise clients reliably and quickly verify a digital user is who they claim to be.

"Congratulations to Jumio for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear from analyzing the employee survey data that this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team."

To learn more about opportunities at Jumio, please visit www.jumio.com/careers (https://www.jumio.com/careers/). For more information on Business Intelligence's Best Places to Work program, visit www.bintelligence.com (http://www.bintelligence.com).

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through cutting-edge online identity verification and authentication services that quickly and accurately connect a person's online and real-world identities. Jumio's end-to-end identity verification solutions fight fraud, maintain compliance and onboard good customers faster.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented intelligence, AI, biometrics, machine learning, certified 3D liveness detection and human review, Jumio helps organizations meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 160 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com (http://www.jumio.com/).

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs (http://www.bintelligence.com/), business executives - those with experience and knowledge - judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media contacts

U.S. Media Contact

Jacquelyn Daane

10Fold Communications

jumio@10fold.com (mailto:jumio@10fold.com)

(734) 277-7006

Europe Media Contact

Gemma Lingham

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

gemma.lingham@fhflondon.co.uk (mailto:gemma.lingham@fhflondon.co.uk)

+44-208-618-2812

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c2b0594-38d2-4a36-9f8e-8de281bc1aea (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c2b0594-38d2-4a36-9f8e-8de281bc1aea)