Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.: Experion Completes First Shipment to the Province of British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ("Viridium" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VIR) (OTC PINK: VIRFF) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Experion Biotechnologies Inc. ("Experion"), a licensed cultivation and processor under the Cannabis Act, has completed its first shipment of Adult-Use cannabis to the province of British Columbia.

Experion's retail band Citizen Stash has now been shipped to the distribution center and will be available online and at selected retail locations. Citizen Stash's first retail strain Lemon Zkittle is a hybrid with approximately 60% sativa with mid to high THC levels with a sour citrus aroma and a distinct lemon taste. The strain will offer recreational adult users a product that is relaxing and consistent in its quality and effects. Lemon Zkittle will be available in dried flower, however, Experion is actively working on pre-rolls and oils to complement the offering.

Jay Garnett, President and CEO commented "the launch of our first retail product marks a significant milestone in our business and operations. Lemon Zkittle was selected due to its profile, balance and overall consistent experience for the Adult Use market."

About Viridium

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. is the parent company of operating subsidiaries involved in horticultural production (Experion Biotechologies Inc.), medical product production (EFX Labs), property development (Fish Trap Ventures Ltd.), and human resource management (Stave Lake Services Ltd.). Experion Biotechnologies Inc. is a Health Canada licensed producer of cannabis which operates in an 8,300 square-foot indoor facility outside of Mission, BC.

