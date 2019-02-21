Cartilage Repair Market to Reach a Market Size of $6.4 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Cartilage Repair Market, published by KBV research, The Global Cartilage Repair Market size is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the cartilage repair market can be attributed to changing lifestyle, leading to a number of disorders such as obesity and degenerative joint diseases. The aforementioned factors have an influence on cartilage related injuries.

The North America market would dominate the Global Cell-Based Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during (2018 - 2024). Emerging markets are highly potential market; therefore, vendors are majorly focusing on Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions for expansion activities. Asia Pacific would be a region with tremendous market potential due to increasing investment into R&D and surge in osteoarthritis awareness.

The Intrinsic Repair Stimulus market dominated the Global Cartilage Repair Market by Treatment Type in 2017 and it is due to the extensive use of microfracture technique in cartilage repair surgeries. Intrinsic repair stimulus includes microfracture and drilling techniques that stimulate Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) to the site of injured cartilage to form repair tissue. The Palliative market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.2% during (2018 - 2024).

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/cartilage-repair-market/

The Hyaline Cartilage market dominated the Global Cartilage Repair Market by Application in 2017, and would achieve a market value of $3,393.1 million by 2024. The Fibrocartilage market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.3% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson and Johnson, Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation, Vericel Corporation, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc., and Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Global Cartilage Repair Market Segmentation

By Modality

Cell-Based:

Chondrocyte Transplantation



Growth Factor Technology

Non-Cell-Based

Tissue Scaffolds



Cell-Free Composites

By Treatment type

Intrinsic Repair Stimulus

Palliative

Debridement & Lavage



Viscosupplementation

By Application

Fibrocartilage

Hyaline Cartilage

By Site outlook

Knee Cartilage Repair

Microfracture



Arthroscopic Chondroplasty



Autologous Chondrocyte



Osteochondral Grafts Transplantation



Cell-based Cartilage Resurfacin



Others

Other Site Outlook

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson and Johnson

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Stryker Corporation

Vericel Corporation

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

Collagen Solutions Plc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

