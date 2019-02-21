OneTrust Scales Customer Base More Than 400% to Over 2,000, Doubles Headcount to 600 Employees and is Awarded 16 Patents in 2018

Global growth fueled by new regulations and consumer demands for privacy protection

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform, today announced year-over-year growth across product offerings, customers and employees. In 2018, OneTrust customers grew to surpass 2,000 worldwide. To meet this demand, OneTrust more than doubled global headcount to exceed 600. OneTrust's international growth continued with expanded key offices in Atlanta, London, as well as a new local office in Melbourne. OneTrust also invested heavily in product expansion of its privacy management platform and as a result was awarded 16 new patents by the USPTO for significant first-to-market capabilities to simplify the organizational task of managing privacy compliance.

2018 also brought independent recognition to OneTrust's position as a leader in the market. According to Forrester in The Forrester New WaveTM: GDPR and Privacy Management Software, Q4 2018 report, OneTrust "Leads the pack for vision and execution." Additionally, Fast Company has recently named OneTrust among the world's most innovative companies.

Read more: OneTrust "Leads the Pack for Vision and Execution" in GDPR and Privacy Management Software Evaluation

Innovative and Intelligent Products Powered by 16 Awarded Patents in 2018 Alone

The last year brought major changes to the global privacy landscape. The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) became law, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and Brazilian LGDP were passed and several other countries and regions promoted similar privacy-focused bills. Managing privacy in today's evolving global regulatory landscape can be a complicated, time-consuming and risky process. OneTrust's products integrate legislation from around the world into repeatable processes, analytics and actionable intelligence.

In the last year, OneTrust launched more than a dozen new or updated solutions, including Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Response, Universal Consent Management, Mobile App Consent and Targeted Data Discovery. OneTrust's products are supported by a massive regulatory intelligence database to fuel the automation of privacy and security compliance. OneTrust's privacy database maps over 500 global privacy and data breach laws into the platform, Cookiepedia provides details and categorization insight on more than 6.5 million cookies and tracking technologies and Vendorpedia provides active security and privacy certifications as well as security and trust registrations for over 4,000 global vendors. Learn more about OneTrust products.

Growth Surpassing 2,000 Customers, Including 200 of the Global 2,000

OneTrust's customer base surged past 2,000 in 2018, and includes 200 of the Global 2,000, 80 of the Fortune 500, the world's largest airline, hotel company, beverage company, retailer, publisher, consulting firm, car manufacturer and more. Learn more about OneTrust's customers.

In 2018, OneTrust hosted the world's first user conference dedicated to privacy technology, PrivacyTech, to bring together this global customer base to learn about the latest technology and innovations driving global privacy compliance. PrivacyTech is expanding in 2019 with events in both Atlanta and London. OneTrust also hosted more than 100 local PrivacyConnect events in over 80 cities globally throughout 2018 and is continuing the series this year, focusing on the CCPA, GDPR and the growing list of global privacy laws.

The Most Awarded Privacy Management Technology Company

OneTrust's product line and executive team have been recognized by more industry and global awards than any other dedicated privacy management technology. Honors include Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019, four 2019 Info Security PG Global Excellence Awards, 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine Global Awards for Privacy Management Software and Privacy Expert of the Year (CEO, Kabir Barday) and IDG CIO's Ones to Watch 2019 (Blake Brannon, VP Product). See all OneTrust awards.

Read more in the Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March-April 2019) now available online, on the Fast Company App and on newsstands beginning February 27

Empowering Customers with the World's Largest Dedicated Privacy Technology Team

Regardless of privacy team size or budget, customers are supported by the shared knowledge of 600 OneTrust employees across six global locations, with two-thirds dedicated to product and customer success. The OneTrust team holds more than 300 privacy and security certifications to create automated and efficient products that help organizations of all sizes make privacy a reflex of their business.

Deep Partnerships with the Industry's Leading Organizations

OneTrust's success is fueled by relationships with the industry's top consultants, law firms and trusted advisors. In addition to a large partner network of resellers and outsourcing, OneTrust forged several new partnerships in 2018. For example, OneTrust and the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) announced a strategic partnership, including a free Vendor Risk Management Tool for CSA members, translations for CSA CAIQ, CCM and GDPR code of conduct templates and collaboration on building the CSA GDPR Centre of Excellence in Berlin.

"Throughout the last year, we partnered with our customers to build a platform that is flexible to adjust to the world's proliferating privacy regulations, and our growth in product, customers and employees is a testament to our vision and ability to execute," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We've created the world's most comprehensive solution to tackle these growing privacy challenges, whether it's a small business to a complex multinational scaling a global privacy program. We're excited about our continued growth and success and will continue to deliver the most feature rich, easy-to-use, and cost-effective solutions for our customers."

For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform for compliance with global privacy laws. More than 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with global data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), ePrivacy (Cookie Law) and more.

OneTrust helps organizations implement global privacy requirements, including Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Consent Management, Cookie Consent Banners, GDPR Data Subject Rights and CCPA Consumer Rights.

The comprehensive platform enables privacy and security teams automate recordkeeping and demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors through a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, automated workflows and developer plugins. Consumer-facing modules empower marketers to create on-brand experiences for users to customize and manage privacy and marketing preferences. The platform is enriched with content from hundreds of templates based on world-class privacy research conducted by our 300+ in-house certified privacy professionals. The software, available in 50+ languages and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

The OneTrust Global Privacy Community brings together thousands of professionals each year to share best practices and breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Events include PrivacyConnect, free workshops in 80+ international cities focused on practical implementation of global privacy laws and PrivacyTech, OneTrust's global user conference.

OneTrust is co-headquartered in Atlanta and in London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Munich and Hong Kong. The fast-growing team of privacy and technology experts surpasses 600 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

