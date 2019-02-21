LifeApps Brands, Inc.: LifeApps Brands Enters LOI with ProcureAM to Create the First-Ever LGBT Loyalty 'Preference' Index Traded Fund

WILTON MANORS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / LifeApps Brands Inc., (OTC PINK: LFAP) ('LifeApps'), an emerging growth digital media company, has agreed to a Letter of Intent (LOI) with ProcureAM LLC. This LOI represents LifeApps Brands interest and general terms for a partnership to create the first-ever LGBT Loyalty 'Preference' Index Traded Fund. As a new client of ProcureAM's Procure Asset Launchpad ('PAL') platform, LifeApps Brands would be the Sponsor of the ETF and index licensor for the LGBT focused index. ProcureAM would license the index and provide specific services for a ProcureAM listed ETF on the NYSE-ARCA or other US equity exchange.

'Working with ETF industry leaders Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin is extraordinary as we will benefit greatly from their time-tested experience and loyal relationships. Our common goal and passion to make a difference for the LGBT community alongside our LGBT allies of family, friends and supporters we share together at this very important time in history,' said Bobby Blair, CEO of LifeApps Brands.

'We are excited to start this new venture with our first PAL partner. We believe LifeApps' unique strategy will not only create a benchmark for purchasing/loyalty preferences but also help to promote social and human rights causes for which LifeApps and its affiliates have championed for years,' said Andrew Chanin, CEO of ProcureAM.

About LifeApps Brands Inc.

LifeApps is an authorized developer, publisher and licensee for Apple iOS iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad and Android tablets on Google Play and Kindle Fire and Androids via Amazon Mobile Marketplace. Moving forward we will focus on the development of niche demographic media networks. We are creating a LGBT Loyalty 'Preference' Index Traded Fund. We are also in development of a LGBT Advertising Agency and a LGBT Media Distribution Network to assist businesses and brands in the creation and distribution of specific content. For more information please visit: http://www.lifeappsbrands.com.

About ProcureAM, LLC

ProcureAM is an innovative Exchange-Traded Product ('ETP') company led by industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin. ProcureAM aims to develop unique solutions for its proprietary models and collaborative efforts. ProcureAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Procure Holdings, LLC. Procure Holdings, LLC is a diversified parent company with subsidiaries specializing in ETP servicing, ETP consulting and financial intellectual property.

This release contains 'forward-looking statements' as that term is used under the federal securities laws. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'future,' 'may,' 'will,' 'would,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'projected,' 'intend,' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause LifeApps actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, product development, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 20, 2018. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

