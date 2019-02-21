Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2019) - Upper Street Marketing Inc., (OTC Pink: UPPR) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Growing Springs Holdings Corporation are announcing an expansion of their collaborative agreement previously announced on January 22, 2019 with PrimaPharma, Inc., (www.Primapharma.net) of San Diego, California (PPI), an FDA registered, cGMP manufacturer of drugs, has agreed to establish a contract to support Upper Street Marketing Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Growing Springs Holdings, Corporation (GSHC) efforts to develop fully cGMP CBD oils and isolate for commercial applications as well as research and clinical studies.

Additionally, as of February 18, 2019, PrimaPharma, Inc., has agreed to process and manufacture various industrial hemp CBD isolate and CBD distillate products for UPPR and its wholly owned subsidiary, Growing Springs Holdings Corporation at the PrimaPharma, Inc., San Diego, California location. These products include, but are not limited to, a variety of wholesale food supplement and pet supply providers seeking wholesale cGMP pharmaceutical quality products at favorable pricing.

"This agreement with PrimaPharma, Inc., will expand the manufacturing capabilities of UPPR for commercial CBD products and further addresses the need for cGMP manufacturing and production standards needed for anticipated clinical studies by drug sponsors planning to file an IND (Investigational New Drug) application with the FDA to conduct clinical trials which will be required for the sponsor to make claims," Joseph Earle, Upper Street President and CEO.

Upper Street Marketing Inc., (OTC Pink: UPPR) is a public Oklahoma Corporation that specializes in acquisition, finance and management of hemp cultivation, extraction and CBD manufacturing in Colorado and other US States. UPPR is uniquely serving its target markets with cGMP grade cultivation and manufacturing standards. The rapidly expanding hemp, CBD and cannabis markets in the North American and world markets is a perfect opportunity for UPPR and Growing Springs Holdings Corporation.

UPPR and Growing Springs Holdings Corporation are ideally positioned to capitalize on recent regulatory changes that dramatically enhance opportunities in hemp production and CBD extraction as well as FDA concerns regarding use of CBD's in the marketplace.

Growing Springs Holdings Corporation website is www.growingspringsholdings.com.

