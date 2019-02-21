wallstreetnation.com: These Three Stocks Will be Among the Top eSports Winners

HOUSTON,TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / The global eSports market is expected to explode.

In just 2019, its global audience is expected to grow to 453.8 million - year over year growth of 15%, according to eSports and Mobile Market Research firm, Newzoo. That includes 201.2 million eSports enthusiasts, and 252.6 million occasional viewers.

"eSports' impressive audience and viewership growth is a direct result of an engaging viewership experience untethered to traditional media," says Newzoo CEO Peter Warman, as quoted by Which-50. "Plenty of leagues and tournaments now have huge audiences, so companies are positioning themselves to directly monetize these eSports enthusiasts. While this began happening last year, the market is constantly expanding on its early learnings. The result: 2019 will be the first billion-dollar year for eSports, a market that will continue to attract brands across all industries."

The research group also believes eSports revenue will reach $1.1 billion for the first time in 2019 - 26.7% year over year growth. By 2022, the market could reach $1.8 billion, and as much as $3.2 billion shortly thereafter.

That's creating sizable opportunity for several companies, including YDX Innovation Corporation (TSXV: YDX)(OTC PINK: YDRMF), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA).

YDX Innovation Corporation (YDX)(YDRMF) for example just signed a non-exclusive collaboration agreement with Jackpot Rising to create eSports tournaments, which will allow players to compete in tournaments for cash, prizes, and digital products.

"We designed Arkave VR to become an eSports attraction for our clients. The platform is equipped with a ranking system and ready for tournaments. The partnership with Jackpot Rising enables us to move faster into this segment," says Daniel Japiassu, CEO, YDX Innovation Corp.

In December 2018, the company opened its first Arkave VR Arena in the U.S. at Andretti Indoor Karting (with 4 locations in the US), located in Marietta, Georgia. In early January, the second Arkave VR Arena was installed at the Launch Trampoline Park in Doral, Florida. A third arena will soon be installed at the Launch Trampoline Park in Methuen, Massachusetts.

For More Information on YDX Innovation Corporation, Click Here.

When Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) acquired Twitch for $970 million, it sent a very clear message that eSports has significant potential to produce sizable revenue streams. Twitch, which has already signed deal with the NBA and the NFL is now one of the leading streaming video services for video games in the U.S.

"The success of Twitch, which trails only Netflix, Google and Apple in online video traffic, epitomizes gamers' embrace of technology," says USA Today.

In addition, according to Medium, "it's live streaming focused which means the platform is all about community. Therefore, the average Twitch user spends over 106 minutes daily on the platform which is much more than the average Facebook user. Amazon reports that there are 15 million daily viewers."

For More Information on Amazon.com Inc., Click Here.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has a good amount of eSports exposure, as well.

In fact, it and eSports media brand ELEAGUE just partnered to host FIFA 19 tournaments in 2019. At least two of these events will be a part of the EA Sports FIFA 19 Global Series FUT Champions Cup, the first of which will take place in February with the ELEAGUE FUT Champions Cup February.

"FIFA is one of the most popular, critically-acclaimed video games on a global scale and we're thrilled to align with them in this exciting partnership," said Craig Barry, Turner Sports' EVP and Chief Content Officer. "This will provide some unique crossover opportunities for ELEAGUE to leverage Turner's B/R Football brand and UEFA property, as we continue to expand and further diversify its strategic partnerships to present premium eSports content experiences and drive engagement across all platforms."

For More Information on Electronic Arts Inc., Click Here.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media which has a partnership with www.wallstreetnation.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media, which has a partnership with www.WallStreetNation.com, is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement between Winning Media (partners of WallStreetNation.com) and YDX Innovation Corporation., Winning Media has been paid four thousand dollars for advertising and marketing services for YDX Innovation Corporation. We own ZERO shares of YDX Innovation Corporation. Please click here for full disclaimer.

Contact Information:

281-804-7972

ty@wallstreetnation.com

SOURCE: wallstreetnation.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536319/These-Three-Stocks-Will-be-Among-the-Top-eSports-Winners