Laparoscopy Devices Market to Reach a Market Size of $16.0 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Laparoscopy Devices Market, published by KBV research, The Global Laparoscopy Devices Market size is expected to reach $16.0 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of morbid obesity has raised the demand for the surgeries such as sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and gastric banding through laparoscopy. In addition, the wider range of application covered through laparoscopy such as pelvic inflammatory illness, endometriosis diagnosis & treatment.

The North America market would dominate the Global Laparoscopes Devices Market by Region in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during (2018 - 2024). Asia-Pacific region with considerable population, better disposable income, and rise in spending on healthcare sector. The increasing incidence of abdominal based diseases, gynecological diseases and growing number of cancer cases is driving the market growth. The development of instruments and technical refinements by the global players to tap the emerging economies is augmenting the market growth.

The General Surgery Market dominated the Global Laparoscopy Devices Market by Application in 2017, thereby, achieving a market value of $4,082.5 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The Gynecological Surgery Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Johnsons & Johnsons, Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG., Cook Medical and Conmed Corporation

Global Laparoscopy Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Laparoscopes

Energy Devices

Insufflators

Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems

Suction or Irrigation Systems

Closure Devices

Hand Instruments

Access Devices

Others

By Application

General Surgery

o Cholecystectomies

o Hernia repairs

o Appendectomies

o Antireflux surgeries

o Others

Bariatric Surgery

o Gastric Bypass

o Sleeve gastrectomies

o Gastric banding

o Others

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Others

By Geography

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Johnsons & Johnsons

Medtronic Plc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.)

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Cook Medical

Conmed Corporation

