Vertical Exploration Inc.: Vertical Exploration Commences Drilling on Advanced Stage St. Onge Wollastonite Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSX-V: VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a diamond drilling and sampling program on its advanced stage St-Onge-Wollastonite Deposit located approximately 90 kilometres Northwest of the city of Saguenay, in St-Onge township, in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec, Canada.

The program will consist of 23 holes and an estimated 1850 meters of drilling in total. Assay samples will be taken from the NQ Core and split in half on site, with one half being sent to COREM's lab facilities in Quebec City and the other half being retained for future reference at Vertical's fully secured facilities in Saguenay Quebec. A strict quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program will be applied to all samples, including mineralized certified samples, blank samples and duplicate sample for each batch of 15 samples taken.

The drilling program will provide Vertical with important mineral data that will allow the Company to further update its NI 43-101 Technical report and aggressively move forward with its plans to begin quarry permitting process on its St-Onge-Wollastonite Deposit. Drilling results will be announced when received.

The diamond drilling program will be supervised by Jean-Paul Barrette, P.Geo from the Company's geological team.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

