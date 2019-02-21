Endoscopy Devices Market to Reach a Market Size of $46.4 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Endoscopy Devices Market, published by KBV research, The Global Endoscopy Devices Market size is expected to reach $46.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The endoscopy devices are routinely used in diagnosis and therapy of various diseases. Increase in geriatric population along with rise in disorders related to gastrointestinal tract is also prime reasons for endoscopy devices to find tremendous applications. Furthermore, the growth in awareness about endoscopy devices, preference for minimally invasive endoscopic procedures, lower postoperative complications, and a faster recovery period are few of the many reasons that make the utilization of endoscopy devices rewarding in the study period.

The North America market would dominate the Global Endoscopes Market by Region in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period. Novel endoscopic devices are launched in developed economies such as U.S. and Canada and then unveiled in the rest of the world. North America is renowned for its healthcare facilities and medical services. In addition, rise in adoption of endoscopic devices for gastrointestinal and laparoscopic interventions propels the growth of this market. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2018 - 2024).

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/global-endoscopy-devices-market/

The Laparoscopy market dominated the Global Endoscopy Devices Market by Application in 2017. The Arthroscopy market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Gastrointestinal endoscopy market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.2% during (2018 - 2024).

The Hospitals market dominated the Global Endoscopy Devices Market by End User in 2017, thereby, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The Clinics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Conmed Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Johnsons & Johnsons, Becton, Dickinson and Company, HOYA Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation and KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG. The top companies in the endoscopy devices market focus on acquisition as their prime strategy, followed by product development and launch. In addition, these companies adopt advanced and novel technologies to gain a competitive edge in the market. For example, In November 2018, Karl Storz has launched NIR/ICG fluorescence imaging system for endoscopic neurosurgery. Neurosurgeons can benefit from the enhanced visualization of patient anatomy provided using NIR imaging to detect ICG distribution in tissue.

Global Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Endoscopes

o Endoscopic devices

- By Flexibility

> Flexible endoscopes

> Rigid endoscopes

- By Type

> Cystoscopes

> Neuroendoscopes

> Urology endoscopes

> Arthroscopes

> Laparoscopes

> OB/GN endoscopes

> Otoscopes

> Laryngoscopes

> Nasopharyngoscopes

> Rhinoscopes

> Gastroscopes

> Colonoscopes

> Bronchoscopes

> Duodenoscopes

> Sigmoidoscopes

> Other endoscopes

o Capsule endoscopy

o Robot-assisted endoscopy

Visualization & documentation systems

o Light sources

o Camera heads

o Wireless display & monitors

o Endoscopy cameras

o Carts

o Digital documentation systems

o Video processors & video convertors

o Transmitters and receivers

o Others

Mechanical endoscopy equipment

o Endoscopic implants

o Biopsy forceps

o Graspers

o Trocars

o Snares

Accessories

o Biopsy valves

o Overtubes

o Mouth pieces

o Surgical dissectors

o Needle holders and needle forceps

o Cleaning brushes

o Light cables

o Other

Other Endoscopy Equipment

o Endoscopy ultrasound (EUS)

o Insufflators

o Endoscopy fluid management systems

o Other

By Application

Application

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology endoscopy

Neuroendoscopy

Gastrointestinal endoscopy

Obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy

ENT endoscopy

Others

By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Other

By Geography

North America

o US

oCanada

oMexico

o Rest of North America

Europe

oGermany

o UK

oFrance

oRussia

oSpain

oItaly

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

oChina

oJapan

oIndia

oSouth Korea

oSingapore

oMalaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

oBrazil

oArgentina

o UAE

oSaudi Arabia

oSouth Africa

oNigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Conmed Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Johnsons & Johnsons

Becton, Dickinson and Company

HOYA Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporatio

Olympus Corporation

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

Global Intermittent Catheter Market

Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market

Global Fluid Management Systems & Accessories Market

About Us:

Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.

Our aim is to transform and customize our services to address the fast changing business needs of our clients. With innovative methods, we seek to empower our research tools with new capabilities that would eventually bring about customer delight, as we understand that businesses evolve.