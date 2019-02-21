Endoscopy Devices Market to Reach a Market Size of $46.4 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Endoscopy Devices Market, published by KBV research, The Global Endoscopy Devices Market size is expected to reach $46.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The endoscopy devices are routinely used in diagnosis and therapy of various diseases. Increase in geriatric population along with rise in disorders related to gastrointestinal tract is also prime reasons for endoscopy devices to find tremendous applications. Furthermore, the growth in awareness about endoscopy devices, preference for minimally invasive endoscopic procedures, lower postoperative complications, and a faster recovery period are few of the many reasons that make the utilization of endoscopy devices rewarding in the study period.
The North America market would dominate the Global Endoscopes Market by Region in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period. Novel endoscopic devices are launched in developed economies such as U.S. and Canada and then unveiled in the rest of the world. North America is renowned for its healthcare facilities and medical services. In addition, rise in adoption of endoscopic devices for gastrointestinal and laparoscopic interventions propels the growth of this market. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2018 - 2024).
The Laparoscopy market dominated the Global Endoscopy Devices Market by Application in 2017. The Arthroscopy market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Gastrointestinal endoscopy market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.2% during (2018 - 2024).
The Hospitals market dominated the Global Endoscopy Devices Market by End User in 2017, thereby, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The Clinics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2018 - 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Conmed Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Johnsons & Johnsons, Becton, Dickinson and Company, HOYA Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation and KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG. The top companies in the endoscopy devices market focus on acquisition as their prime strategy, followed by product development and launch. In addition, these companies adopt advanced and novel technologies to gain a competitive edge in the market. For example, In November 2018, Karl Storz has launched NIR/ICG fluorescence imaging system for endoscopic neurosurgery. Neurosurgeons can benefit from the enhanced visualization of patient anatomy provided using NIR imaging to detect ICG distribution in tissue.
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation
By Product
- Endoscopes
o Endoscopic devices
- By Flexibility
> Flexible endoscopes
> Rigid endoscopes
- By Type
> Cystoscopes
> Neuroendoscopes
> Urology endoscopes
> Arthroscopes
> Laparoscopes
> OB/GN endoscopes
> Otoscopes
> Laryngoscopes
> Nasopharyngoscopes
> Rhinoscopes
> Gastroscopes
> Colonoscopes
> Bronchoscopes
> Duodenoscopes
> Sigmoidoscopes
> Other endoscopes
o Capsule endoscopy
o Robot-assisted endoscopy
- Visualization & documentation systems
o Light sources
o Camera heads
o Wireless display & monitors
o Endoscopy cameras
o Carts
o Digital documentation systems
o Video processors & video convertors
o Transmitters and receivers
o Others
- Mechanical endoscopy equipment
o Endoscopic implants
o Biopsy forceps
o Graspers
o Trocars
o Snares
- Accessories
o Biopsy valves
o Overtubes
o Mouth pieces
o Surgical dissectors
o Needle holders and needle forceps
o Cleaning brushes
o Light cables
o Other
- Other Endoscopy Equipment
o Endoscopy ultrasound (EUS)
o Insufflators
o Endoscopy fluid management systems
o Other
By Application
- Application
- Bronchoscopy
- Arthroscopy
- Laparoscopy
- Urology endoscopy
- Neuroendoscopy
- Gastrointestinal endoscopy
- Obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy
- ENT endoscopy
- Others
By End User
- Hospital
- Clinics
- Other
By Geography
- North America
o US
oCanada
oMexico
o Rest of North America
- Europe
oGermany
o UK
oFrance
oRussia
oSpain
oItaly
o Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
oChina
oJapan
oIndia
oSouth Korea
oSingapore
oMalaysia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
oBrazil
oArgentina
o UAE
oSaudi Arabia
oSouth Africa
oNigeria
o Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- Conmed Corporation
- Stryker Corporation
- Medtronic Plc.
- Smith & Nephew Plc.
- Johnsons & Johnsons
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- HOYA Corporation
- Boston Scientific Corporatio
- Olympus Corporation
- KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG.
