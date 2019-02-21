Jacques Poujade is Featured in an In-Depth Article on Interview.net

Poujade Answered a Number of Questions During the Interview, Including Why People Typically Fall Behind on their Mortgage Payments, and his Predictions for the Future of Cryptocurrency

As the article notes, Poujade has decades of experience in the real estate and mortgage lending industries. Over the years, he has seen how mis-managing money and falling behind on bills relates to the residential mortgage market.

With these points in mind, the interviewer started off by asking Poujade how the structure of a mortgage loan can actually help people from falling behind on their payments.

"The biggest thing for people applying for a loan of any kind is to search for the right fit across a variety of financial parameters," Poujade noted, adding that at LendPlus, they offer solutions for "just about any type of person out there."

"A person should never be shopping for a house that is way out of their budget, and that is how a lot of people fall behind when it comes to financing that 'want' over a period of time which might be 30 years, or longer in some cases."

As for why homeowners get behind on their mortgage payments, Poujade said the answer is actually quite simple: he feels they do not typically understand all of the other expenses that are part of owning a home. For example, Poujade noted, for many homeowners, property taxes are a major expense that can often increase yearly.

The interviewer then pointed out that Poujade's company offers cryptocurrency payment options. When asked if he sees a big future for cryptocurrency, Poujade had many positive things to say about the technology that supports this option.

"I think that it is not only convenient for some of our borrowers in the heart of the tech world out here in California, but it also shows that we are on the cutting edge of a lot of different things and willing to accommodate the needs of our borrowers," he said.

