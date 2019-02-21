Arshad Madhani Shares Tips on How to Dress for Success in a New Article on Tagworld.com

From Owning Quality Suits to Dressing Comfortably, But Not Too Casually, in the Office, Madhani was Happy to Share His Fashion Advice with Budding Entrepreneurs

The first tip, Madhani advised, is to have invest in a couple of good, quality suits.

"Suits are a must-have in an entrepreneur's closet," he said, adding that new and established entrepreneurs will constantly find themselves in contexts that require them to "suit up".

"Whether that be an industry gala or a meeting with potential investors, you'll want others to feel as though you take business affairs seriously. A suit just happens to be the universal sign of professionalism."

While it is generally okay to dress more comfortably while at the office, Madhani cautions against going overboard. As he noted in the article, entrepreneurs should bear in mind that what they wear will help determine how they are perceived by others.

A solid "rule of thumb" for office wear, Madhani noted, includes pressed khakis, sports jackets, fitting jeans and button down shirts. As for fashion "don'ts," he said business owners should definitely leave sweats, baggy jeans and gym apparel at home.

To jazz up an outfit a bit, Madhani advised having some modern accessories on hand - anything from a briefcase or a bag to a nice wristwatch.

"You don't have to be uptight when it comes to accessories. A smartwatch can be just as good as (if not better than) its traditional counterpart," he said, adding that a nice pair of sunglasses for those sunny days is also an appropriate choice.

