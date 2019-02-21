ILPA and eFront Partner to Bring 'Insight' to Members

PARIS, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

eFront, the leading technology provider to alternative investment professionals, and the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) announced today that they have further deepened their co-operation by making available eFront Insight through an exclusive offer to all ILPA members.

eFront Insight is the definitive analytical platform for alternative investments, empowering limited partners to make better investment decisions using industry-leading investment and benchmarking data.

Through one simple log-in, ILPA members will be able to access key information on their investments, including financial and operational data at the level of the manager, the fund and the underlying assets. In addition, ILPA members will be able to access a host of pre-packaged analytical tools, peer comparisons, eFront Pevara, as well as a library of public indices.

The platform's data is collected and updated by a dedicated team of eFront Data Intelligence analysts working with over 1,500 GPs across the world, through automated and manual checks, and is presented through a user-friendly, intuitive interface.

Steve Nelson, ILPA's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Access to reliable, relevant and standardized data is a priority for investors in private markets. eFront Insights' intuitive and accessible platform is a powerful response to this perennial challenge, and I am delighted to be able to offer this solution to our members."

Tarek Chouman, Chief Executive Officer at eFront, said, "Investors in private markets need a wide field-of-vision as well as the ability to zoom-in on individual assets and opportunities. With eFront Insights, LPs have access to all this, within a simple, intuitive interface. Today's agreement with ILPA is a welcome endorsement of the power of the solution, and a further affirmation of our shared goals of transparency, standardization and investor-empowerment."

ILPA members already have access to the Data Intelligence component of eFront Insight, through an agreement signed in 2017. This latest arrangement extends this relationship across the full analytical platform offered by eFront Insight. Both eFront and ILPA will continue to explore further joint opportunities to offer the best of eFront technologies to ILPA members.

About ILPA

The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) engages, empowers and connects limited partners to maximize their performance on an individual, institutional and collective basis. With approximately 500-member institutions representing over $2 trillion USD of private equity assets under management, ILPA is the only global organization dedicated exclusively to advancing the interests of LPs and their beneficiaries through best-in-class education, research, advocacy and events. For more information, please visit ILPA.org.

About eFront

eFront is the leading pioneer of alternative investment technology, focused on enabling alternative investment professionals to achieve superior performance. With more than 850 clients in 48 countries, eFront services clients worldwide across all major alternative asset classes. The eFront solution suite is truly unique in that it completely covers the needs of all alternative investment professionals end-to-end, from fundraising and portfolio construction to investment management and reporting. For more information, please visit eFront.com.