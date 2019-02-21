Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Determination of Independent Audit Company 21-Feb-2019 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti Bank / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Determination of Independent Audit Company DATE: February 21, 2019 ....................... At our Bank's Board of Directors meeting dated February 21, 2019, it was resolved that KPMG Bagimsiz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müsavirlik A.S. be re-elected as the independent auditor of the Bank for the financial year 2019 according to Article 399 of the Turkish Commercial Code, and such election be submitted for shareholders' approval in the forthcoming General Assembly Meeting. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti Bank Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr ........................................ www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] .................................... ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7584 EQS News ID: 779829 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=779829&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2019 10:31 ET (15:31 GMT)