New Direct Low Latency Connectivity To Hong Kong, Korea and Sydney Exchanges

Options, the leading provider of global market data and colocation services for trading firms, today welcomed the addition of Hong Kong Exchange (HKEx), Korea Exchange (KRX) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX ALC Australian Liquidity Centre) to its Managed Colocation platform. Also in addition to the ASX in Australia, Options has also expanded its footprint into Equinix SY2 in Sydney. Options' clients co-located within these co-location facilities will benefit from access to ultra low-latency exchange feeds and order entry access and managed hosting directly at source.

Options has successfully deployed colocation infrastructure at the top tier exchanges as part of its aggressive 2019 global platform expansion. Currently, the firm's premier managed colocation services are available at over 40+ key trading venues across Europe, North America, South Africa and Asia.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed co-location services. The firm recently expanded its presence in Singapore to meet the increasing demand for APAC liquidity. Options' SGX and SG1 managed colocation facilities provide rapid time to market and massive TCO reduction, wrapped in best-in-class resiliency and security.

Today's announcement follows recent news of Options' business operations growth in New Zealand, Australia and Asia. The launch of the firm's New Zealand office is part of an ongoing, global initiative to bring its sales, operations, account management and support teams closer to key customers in the region and follows the appointment of Jun Ashida to the executive teamas Managing Director for Asia.

Options' VP Product Management, Micah Kroeze, commented, "At Options, we are always looking for innovative ways to meet our clients' wide range of requirements as well as anticipate their needs from a global perspective. Options continues to both expand and facilitate trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed colocation services. Our agility in helping clients enter new territories, backed by the assurance of our trusted industry-hardened platform is an affirmation of the innovation that has made us the industry's vendor of choice today."

The Options Managed Colocation platform provides ultra-low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting services at the source of liquidity. Boasting over 40+ colocation sites worldwide with order entry access, connectivity to 400+ native market data feeds and consolidated, normalized feeds from a variety of leading market data vendors, it enables firms to deploy the most latency sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally. Market connectivity is available by colocating directly at the exchange source for ultra low latency applications, and out of region with the flexibility to connect to away market venues from any of the 40+ data center locations available on the highly resilient Options global financial network. Click for details on our latest global footprint expansion and market data availability.

About Options

Options is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. More than a decade ago, the company made a strategic decision to become the first provider to offer private cloud services to the financial sector. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Our clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

