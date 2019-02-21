Don Forman and the Fox5 Surprise Squad Prepares for New Missions this Year

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / Las Vegas people are anticipating the next episodes of Fox5 Surprise Squad as the team prepares for new missions this year. The previous years were a great moment for the whole team as they were able to bring happiness to the residents of Las Vegas and shed some light amidst tragedies. This year is going to be exciting as the people behind the scenes are gearing up to touch people and help them anew.

Last year, the show ended with one episode where they touched the lives of a grandmother and her six grandchildren. Ms. Ella, a 75-year-old war veteran widow, was alone raising her grandchildren on a monthly widow's pension. She had to make ends meet while taking care of her grandchildren. Ms. Ella says, "I had to rescue them. They are my heart." Her statement pierced through the hearts of television viewers as the Surprise Squad helped the family prepare for a memorable holiday season.

Appearing in that episode is one of the show's philanthropists, Don Forman. Acting on behalf of his company, United Nissan, Don Forman awarded Ms. Ella and her family with a year's free house rent. Don Forman has also personally appeared in several episodes of the show, helping change the lives of local Las Vegas residents for the better.

A remarkable man whose act of kindness has reverberated throughout the Las Vegas community, Don Forman is one of the most extraordinary people in the State. He has willingly partnered with Fox5's Surprise Squad and never hesitated the instance the show sought help. Even asked if he would quit helping the show with their humanitarian causes, Don Forman dismissed such claims saying he will continue supporting local Las Vegas residents with the help of the Fox5 Surprise Squad.

In one of his interviews, Don Forman said "We seek to create ripples no matter how small they seem. We hope that the people we can help pay it forward and also give small gestures of their inspiring others to change." His statement comes in strong as the country currently faces political dissension and factionalism.

Through the efforts of Don Forman and the Fox5 Surprise Squad team, not only does Las Vegas and the whole world gets a glimpse of how connected we are. However, also how a single act of kindness ripples throughout humanity.

