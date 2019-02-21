Valmet: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 21.02.2019

Valmet Oyj NOTIFICATION

21.02.2019 at 18:30

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 21.02.2019

Date 21.02.2019 Exchange transaction Buy Share class VALMT Amount 19,600 Average price/share 21.3894 EUR Highest price/share 21.4600 EUR Lowest price/share 21.3200 EUR Total price 419,232.24 EUR

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 21.02.2019:

VALMT 442,306

On behalf of Valmet Oyj

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403

VALMT sbb 21022019 (http://hugin.info/149898/R/2236038/880451.xlsx)



