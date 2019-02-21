The board of Mowi ASA (Mowi) has resolved on 13 February 2019 to distribute a quarterly dividend of NOK 2.60 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is February 22, 2019. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations 3.5.3.6.1 adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with 100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Mowi (MOWI). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=710522