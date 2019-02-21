(Article R. 225-73-1 of French Commercial Code)
ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR):
|Date
Total number of shares1 in the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|February 15, 2019
|175.949.096
|Gross total of voting rights: 175 949 096
Net total2 of voting rights: 175 901 124
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
1Par value 0.01 each
2 Net total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares shares deprived of voting rights
