(Article R. 225-73-1 of French Commercial Code)

Regulatory News:

ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR):

Date Total number of shares1 in the capital Total number of voting rights February 15, 2019 175.949.096 Gross total of voting rights: 175 949 096 Net total2 of voting rights: 175 901 124

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

___________________________

1Par value 0.01 each

2 Net total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares shares deprived of voting rights

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005707/en/

Contacts:

ELIOR GROUP