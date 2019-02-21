Quuppa:
|
Who:
|
Quuppa, the company that delivers the world's most advanced indoor positioning technology.
|
What:
|
Quuppa will showcase its Quuppa Intelligent Locating System and key Tag partners' offerings from the Quuppa Partner Ecosystem of more than 100 participating companies. It will be at the Orange booth in Hall 3, Stand 3K10
|
Where:
|Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain
|
When:
|
February 25 28, 2019
|
Why:
|Quuppa will demonstrate how its advanced location system enables partners across industries and around the world to deliver a wide range of use cases, including asset tracking, collision avoidance, workspace optimization, patient safety, inventory management, and a wealth of other applications-all from a single system.
|Quuppa will also showcase a selection of low-cost, Quuppa-compatible Bluetooth tags from Quuppa Ecosystem partners.
|
About Quuppa
|
Quuppa has raised the bar for accurate location positioning, delivering the world's most open, accurate and reliable location positioning thanks to its unique combination of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), the Angle of Arrival (AoA) algorithms and Angle of Departure (AoD) methodologies, as well as its advanced location algorithms that have been developed over the course of more than 15 years. The Quuppa Ecosystem has more than 100 partners around the world today who are using Quuppa's open positioning platform to deliver accurate, cost-effective location solutions to companies in a range of industries, including manufacturing and logistics, retail, healthcare, sports, law enforcement and security, government, asset tracking and others. To learn more about Quuppa, its standards-compliant Quuppa Intelligent Locating System and its growing ecosystem of partners, visit www.quuppa.com, or join us in the Orange booth at Mobile World Congress 2019.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005716/en/
Contacts:
Kimberly T. Kennedy
Calysto Communications
+1.781.603.6066
kkennedy@calysto.com