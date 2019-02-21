About Quuppa

Quuppa has raised the bar for accurate location positioning, delivering the world's most open, accurate and reliable location positioning thanks to its unique combination of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), the Angle of Arrival (AoA) algorithms and Angle of Departure (AoD) methodologies, as well as its advanced location algorithms that have been developed over the course of more than 15 years. The Quuppa Ecosystem has more than 100 partners around the world today who are using Quuppa's open positioning platform to deliver accurate, cost-effective location solutions to companies in a range of industries, including manufacturing and logistics, retail, healthcare, sports, law enforcement and security, government, asset tracking and others. To learn more about Quuppa, its standards-compliant Quuppa Intelligent Locating System and its growing ecosystem of partners, visit www.quuppa.com, or join us in the Orange booth at Mobile World Congress 2019.