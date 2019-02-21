NexusTours appoints Sham Ganiwalla as Business Development Director for Europe and Middle East

CANCUN, Mexico, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTours is pleased to announce that Sham Ganiwalla has joined the company as Business Development Director for the Europe and Middle Eastern markets. With a career spanning many years in tourism working for companies such as Tourico Holidays and Hotelbeds, Sham has extensive knowledge about different areas of the business, from product and marketing, to performance management and customer service. Reporting to Nadia Younes, Commercial Director Europe & MEAPAC, Sham will bring value to the development of Nexus' projects across the region.

Rubén Gutiérrez, President Destination Services of Sunwing, commented, "The addition of Sham, will allow us to accelerate our commercial expansion in Europe and MEAPAC. We know that there are many travel partners that will value our expansion and positioning as regional leaders in destinations across America, our quality of service as "local experts", as well as the ease of obtaining reservations through our NexusCube platform, which aims to be the one-stop-shop for all customer's needs."

The main objective for Europe and Middle East countries will be to attract and connect our travel partners to the new distribution channel through XML integrations and the Travel Partner Portal, with direct access and immediate confirmation to all our products in destination: accommodation, transfers, activities for all types of customers and car rental.Thousands of hotel establishments and activities will benefit from the wide range of differentiated products and services, in the destinations where NexusTours operates.

Roberto Bermudez, Senior Director Distribution & Product, added, "We know that our travel partners will appreciate the quality and differentiation of our products and the agility of our online distribution platform, but what they value most is our experience as Local Experts and our customer service available 24 hours, 7 days a week 365 days a year, serving in 19 countries and 56 destinations. They know that their client will be well cared for throughout their trip, because we are not just distributors."

ABOUT US

NexusTours is the leading Destination Management Company in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. With offices located in 19 countries and across 56 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours specializes in providing all the in-destination services that travel partners and clients may require during their trip. This includes an expansive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services including shared, private and luxury transportation from all airports and ports, more than 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service.

NexusTours aims to offer customers exemplary service and differentiated products. Our Nexus Collection catalogue is comprised with more than 600 exclusive activities of added value; as well as our own transportation fleet of modern vehicles ranging from vans to buses, all equipped with free Wi-Fi. NexusTours also offers comprehensive customer service for clients with 24/7 Contact Center, customer service teams in destination and Post-Travel department.

Recently, NexusTous launched an exciting modern technological solution for the distribution of touristic services called NexusCube. This new platform offers travel partners the best online solutions to increase their business and allows them to access immediate confirmations for all services through the following:

Travel Partner Portal: (TPP https://tpp.nexustours.com/login/ Available for professional use through simple registration).

XML integrations with state-of-the-art APIs compatible with the booking systems of any travel agency, tour operator or OTA.

As part of Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours clients include Sunwing Vacations, Signature Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group; plus more than 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico and Europe.

For more information please visit:

https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

For general inquiries related to media please contact:

Alejandra Martínez de Alva Arnedo

External Communication Coordinator

almartinez@nexustours.com

Pablo Gutiérrez

Senior Corporate Director Strategy & Marketing

pgutierrez@nexustours.com

NexusTours

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acd5af98-1008-4c92-b105-267bfebb8e6c