Pöyry Oyj: Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release February 21, 2019 at 20:10 (EET)

Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Pöyry PLC ("Pöyry") has received on February 21, 2019 a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holdings of ÅF AB (publ) in Pöyry's shares have exceeded the threshold of 90 percent as a results of share purchases concluded on February 21, 2019. After the share purchases, ÅF AB (publ) owns 59,336,379 Pöyry shares.

ÅF AB (publ) (the "Offeror") commenced a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer to purchase all issued and outstanding shares in Pöyry (the "Tender Offer") on December 20, 2018. The extended offer period of the Tender Offer expired on February 15, 2019.

According to the final result of the Tender Offer announced by the Offeror on February 19, 2019, the shares tendered in the Tender Offer, together with the total of 6,384,438 Pöyry shares acquired by the Offeror through market purchases, represent approximately 99.0 percent of all the issued and outstanding shares and voting rights in Pöyry. The completion trades for the shares tendered in the Tender Offer were executed and settled on February 21, 2019.

Together with the Pöyry shares acquired by the Offeror through market purchases until the date of the notification, the shares tendered in the Tender Offer represent approximately 95.78 percent of all the shares and voting rights in Pöyry.

Pöyry has a total of 61,952,801 shares. Each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote.

Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 95.78 0.00 95.78 61,952,801 Position of previous notification 10.07 0.00 10.07

Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of



shares



ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) FI0009006696 59,336,379 n/a 95.78 n/a Subtotal 59,336,379 n/a 95.78 n/a

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

