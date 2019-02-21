Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry will redeem its EUR 30 million hybrid capital securities

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 21 February 2019 at 20:25 (EET)

Pöyry will redeem its EUR 30 million hybrid capital securities

Pöyry PLC ("Pöyry") announces that it will redeem the EUR 30 million capital securities (ISIN: FI4000180401) issued on 25 November 2015. The redemption will be made on 25 March 2019 in accordance with Clause 7.7 (Change of Control) of the terms and conditions of the capital securities for the amount equal to 103 per cent of the principal amount, together with any accrued interest.

ÅF AB (publ) ("ÅF") commenced a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer to purchase all issued and outstanding shares in Pöyry (the "Tender Offer") on 20 December 2018. ÅF declared the Tender Offer unconditional on 7 February 2019 and will complete the Tender Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions. As announced today, ÅF has informed Pöyry on 21 February that ÅF holds more than nine-tenths (9/10) of the issued and outstanding shares and voting rights in Pöyry and, therefore, pursuant to Clause 7.7 of the terms and conditions of the capital securities, a Change of Control has occurred.

This notice of redemption is irrevocable and is given to the calculation agent and holders of the capital securities in accordance with the terms and conditions of the capital securities.

The capital securities are debt instruments, which are subordinated to the company's unsubordinated debt obligations and treated as equity in the consolidated financial statements under IFRS. The capital securities do not confer on their holders shareholders' rights, such as the right to vote at shareholder meetings, and do not dilute the holdings of the current shareholders.

