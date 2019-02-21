Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that James P. McNamara has been named the agency's Chief Human Capital Officer (CHCO) and Director of the Office of Human Resources (OHR). Mr. McNamara has served as Acting CHCO since April 2018. As CHCO, Mr. McNamara will manage the agency's human resources programs and policies in areas such as leadership and employee development, recruitment and retention, labor relations, performance management, and compensation and benefits, and will continue to play a key role in driving efforts to sustain a high performing, highly engaged SEC workforce.

"I am very pleased to appoint Jamey as our Chief Human Capital Officer," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "Jamey brings a breadth of experience and expertise that will greatly assist us in our continuous efforts to recruit, develop, and retain an effective and diverse team to accomplish the SEC's mission. As Acting CHCO, he has demonstrated exceptional creativity and dedication to the SEC's workforce."

"The SEC's exceptional workforce is our greatest asset, and Jamey's role is critical for the success of the agency," said Chief Operating Officer Kenneth A. Johnson. "With Jamey's deep knowledge of human capital management, understanding and concern for the needs of SEC employees, and strong business acumen, he is the right choice to lead the agency's human capital initiatives."

Mr. McNamara added, "I am greatly honored to have the opportunity to lead the talented team of professionals in OHR, and look forward to working together to provide outstanding human capital services to our team across the agency."

Mr. McNamara previously served as Deputy CHCO since 2014, where, among other duties, he provided leadership to the agency's labor-management program and made critical contributions to a multi-year effort to improve organizational culture and employee engagement. In 2016, he received the Chair's "Leading for the Future Award" in recognition of his role in implementing a range of new programs focused on fostering strong leadership skills and developing a pipeline of potential managers and senior executives.

Prior to joining the Office of Human Resources, Mr. McNamara was the first Managing Executive for the SEC's Division of Trading and Markets, where he provided operational support and advised senior leadership on human capital strategy, information technology, and process improvement initiatives. He earlier served in several leadership roles in the SEC's Office of Financial Management and Division of Trading and Markets. Mr. McNamara began his federal career at the U.S. Department of Justice, where he held positions in human resources management and budget formulation in the Justice Department's Civil Division.

Mr. McNamara received his bachelor's degree from Brown University.