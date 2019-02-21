Repro Med Systems, Inc.: RMS Medical Products Announces Hiring of Dr. Brian Schiller & Plans to Attend the 6th Annual BTIG Medical Technology, Tools and Diagnostics Conference

CHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba RMS Medical Products (RMS Medical) (OTCQX: REPR) today announced that Brian Schiller, PhD, has been hired as the Vice President of Medical Affairs.

'Dr. Schiller is a proven leader within the pharmaceutical medical affairs and clinical research space,' said Don Pettigrew, President and CEO of RMS Medical. 'His past experience will allow him to excel at RMS Medical while we pursue deeper relationships with potential pharmaceutical partners to expand our market opportunity; a key component of our growth plans.'

RMS Medical also announced that the company's management team will be attending the 7th Annual BTIG Medical Technology, Tools and Diagnostics conference in Snowbird, Utah.

About Brian Schiller, PhD

Brian Schiller, PhD, is a senior leader with diverse medical affairs and clinical research experience spanning global strategic development, product launch, legal, regulatory and compliance alignment, recruitment and leadership of field medical teams, professional medical education, publication planning and medical communication strategy, company- and investigator-sponsored clinical research, medical marketing and health outcomes research. He has demonstrated success across a wide array of specialty areas including internal medicine, cardiology, endocrinology, immunology, neurology/neuropsychiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, general and gynecologic surgery.

Prior to joining RMS Medical, Dr. Schiller was Senior Director and Head of Field Medical, North America Medical Affairs at Sanofi (Genzyme) since 2009. From 2005-2008 Dr. Schiller worked at Avanir Pharmaceuticals; initially as an Associate Director of Medical Affairs, and later as Associate Director of Clinical Research and Medical Affairs. Dr. Schiller also held leadership roles at Amgen from 2002-2005 and at Bristol Myers Squibb from 1999-2002.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, identified by words such as 'believe' and 'plan'. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. RMS Medical undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About RMS Medical Products

RMS develops, manufactures and commercializes medical products used for home infusions. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, RMS Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and RMS HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in professional healthcare settings as well as at home. For more information about RMS Medical, please visit www.rmsmedicalproducts.com.

Contact

CG Capital

Rich Cockrell

877.889.1972

investorrelations@cg.capital

www.cg.capital

SOURCE: Repro Med Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536355/RMS-Medical-Products-Announces-Hiring-of-Dr-Brian-Schiller-Plans-to-Attend-the-6th-Annual-BTIG-Medical-Technology-Tools-and-Diagnostics-Conference