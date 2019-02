ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian telecom giant Telecom Italia (TIAOF.PK, TI) reported full-year 2018 group net profit of 1.4 billion euros on a normalized basis, excluding 2.6 billion euros write down on Core Domestic and International units restructuring charges.



Reported Group EBITDA were 7.7 billion euros, down 1% year-over-year.



Revenues for 2018 were 19.11 billion euros, down 3.6% from 19.83 billion euros last year.



