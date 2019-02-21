

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $62.31 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $32.05 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.6% to $576.47 million from $401.40 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:



