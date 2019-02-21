

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at RMB2.08 billion, or RMB5.93 per share. This compares with RMB4.16 billion, or RMB12.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB4.62 billion or RMB13.18 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to RMB27.20 billion from RMB23.56 billion last year.



Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB4.62 Bln. vs. RMB5.57 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB13.18 vs. RMB15.84 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB27.20 Bln vs. RMB23.56 Bln last year.



