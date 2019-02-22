National Legal Professional Associates on How New Technologies Support Legal Research

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / The history of law is essentially the history of human civilization: the oldest recorded legal code surviving today dates back to around 2100-2050 BC and was compiled by King Ur-Nammu of the ancient Sumerian city-state of Ur. Against this background, legal research appears to be still in its embryo stage, and while it has always been critically important, it is considered to have become a discipline in its own right only in the late 1890s. For much of the 20th century, this essential segment of the law enforcement process relied on print sources such as books and trade publications, as well as any knowledge that experienced lawyers were willing to share. The revolution in legal research began in the 1970s, when computers made it possible to assemble, maintain, and update databases. Since then, technology has progressed at astonishing speed, constantly providing researchers with new tools to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of their work, says National Legal Professional Associates (NLPA).

Courtesy of computers, mobile devices, and broadband connectivity, information nowadays is available instantly, in any part of the world and at all times. However, the sheer volume of online data has created new challenges for legal researchers, notably severe constraints on their time to process findings and lack of confidence with regard to the accuracy and credibility of sources. These issues are unlikely to disappear, but they are being addressed through technology, of particular note being artificial intelligence (AI). As explained in an article published in Law Technology Today, AI enables 'legal professionals to interact in a more natural, conversational way with computer systems. The language of law - which is very specialized and highly context-sensitive - is being mapped into computer systems so that the mountains of legal data that we now have access to can be mined more effectively.' These benefits can be enhanced by combining AI with data analytics, which facilitates the decision-making process and yields new insights.

Modern-day legal researchers can also take advantage of innovative solutions such as cloud computing and automation, National Legal Professional Associates points out. The former has brought the element of flexibility into workplaces by enabling remote collaboration while also lowering IT expenses and improving systems' stability. Automation is also helping achieve cost efficiencies, making it possible to handle billing and other administrative processes with ease. With such a powerful array of technologies at their disposal, legal researchers can reduce the time invested in each task and improve the accuracy of their results, their greater speed and efficiency ultimately benefiting clients and ensuring the smooth operation of the justice system.

National Legal Professional Associates (NLPA) was established in 1986 on the belief that legal representation of the highest quality is the right of every individual challenged in a state or federal court. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the lawyer-owned organization provides technical consulting services to licensed counsel, supporting defense teams in areas such as criminal and civil legal research, pre-trial assistance, appellate review, case evaluation, strategic audit, immigration issues, and post-conviction matters, among others. NLPA relies on a network that includes former agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Secret Service, expert witnesses, jury selection advisors, and highly experienced criminal defense lawyers. In 2018, NLPA assisted counsel in saving 74 inmates from a combined 465 years in prison and five life sentences.

National Legal Professional Associates - Technical Consulting Services to Licensed Counsel: http://nationallegalprofessionalassociatesnews.com

National Legal Professional Associates - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nlpa0082

NLPA Cincinnati (@NLPACincy) - Twitter: https://twitter.com/nlpacincy

Contact Information:

National Legal Professional Associates (NLPA)

Karen Gray

kgray@nlpa.com

http://nlpa.com

SOURCE: National Legal Professional Associates

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536387/National-Legal-Professional-Associates-on-How-New-Technologies-Support-Legal-Research