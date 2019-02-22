

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had risen almost 80 points or 3.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,750-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on disappointing economic data and a slide in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the properties and financials were mitigated by a mixed performance from the energy producers.



For the day, the index fell 9.42 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 2,751.80 after trading between 2,744.98 and 2,794.01. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 3.89 points or 0.27 percent to end at 1,444.35.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 2.63 percent, while Bank of China skidded 1.34 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.80 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 2.39 percent, China Life Insurance surged 4.98 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.57 percent, CITIC Securities soared 4.62 percent, PetroChina eased 0.13 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical added 0.17 percent, China Shenhua Energy retreated 1.24 percent, Gemdale plunged 3.49 percent, Poly Developments plummeted 3.16 percent and China Vanke declined 2.95 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved lower Thursday following the release of a batch of largely disappointing U.S. economic data.



The Dow shed 103.81 points or 0.40 percent to 25,850.63, while the NASDAQ lost 29.36 points or 0.39 percent to 7,459.71 and the S&P fell 9.82 points or 0.35 percent to 2,774.88.



The weakness on Wall Street came on the heels of disappointing economic data, including a report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showing a contraction in regional manufacturing activity for the first time since May 2016.



Also, the Commerce Department showed a smaller than expected increase in durable goods orders in January. The National Association of Realtors also said existing home sales unexpectedly fell to their lowest level in over three years in January. And the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected in the week ended February 16th.



Optimism about trade talks between the U.S. and China helped to limit the downside on reports that the two sides have started to outline commitments in principle on the stickiest issues in their dispute.



Crude oil prices edged lower on Thursday, with concerns over excess supply in the market weighing on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.20 or 0.4 percent at $56.96 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see new home price data for January later today; in December, prices were up 0.77 percent on month.



