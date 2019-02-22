sprite-preloader
WKN: A1436T ISIN: CA38147L2066 
22.02.2019
GoldON Resources Ltd.: GoldON Grants Incentive Stock Options

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 /GoldON Resources Ltd. ("GoldON" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GLD) announces that it has granted stock options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 770,000 shares of the Company at $0.20 per share until February 21, 2024.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company geographically focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of Ontario, Canada. Our flagship project is the Slate Falls property in northwestern Ontario where at least 18 Au-Ag mineralized zones have been identified over 7 kilometers of the property. Slate Falls is fully permitted for exploration and drilling. GoldON currently has 8,954,370 shares issued. To learn more about the Company visit our website and view our latest presentation by clicking here.

For additional information contact Michael Romanik.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik, President
Direct line: (204) 724-0613
Email: info@goldonresources.com

###

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GoldON Resources Ltd.



