

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) has launched an investigation into whether it overstated gas mileage and understated emissions from a wide range of vehicles. The company today said that in September, a group of employees reported possible problems with a mathematical model used to calculate pollution and mileage.



'At Ford, we believe that trust in our brand is earned by acting with integrity and transparency. As part of this, we have a process for looking at how we perform and behave in our broad and complex company,' said Kim Pittel, group vice president, Sustainability, Environment & Safety Engineering.



Ford said it has hired an outside firm to conduct an investigation into the vehicle road load specifications used in testing and applications to certify emissions and fuel economy.



Road load is a vehicle-specific resistance level used in vehicle dynamometer testing, including for fuel economy ratings and emissions certifications. Road load is established through engineering models that are validated through vehicle testing, including physical track tests referred to as coastdown testing.



Ford said it has retained independent industry technical experts as part of investigation team. The company is hiring an independent lab to conduct further coastdown testing as part of investigation. Ford also is evaluating potential changes to road-load modeling process, including engineering, technical and governance components.



Ford said it shared these potential concerns with Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board officials.



Ford noted that the investigation and potential concerns do not involve the use of defeat devices in our products. At this time, there's been no determination that this affects Ford's fuel economy labels or emissions certifications.



As part of its review, the company has identified potential concerns with how we calculate road load. The first vehicle it is evaluating is the 2019 Ranger; it is assessing additional vehicles as well.



