

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday following the negative cues from Wall Street as weak economic data from the U.S. and Europe reinforced worries about the global economy and offset optimism about U.S.-China trade talks.



The Australian market is advancing, after seeing initial weakness following the negative cues from Wall Street and on news that China's northern port of Dalian has banned coal imports from Australia. However, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg later informed there was no Chinese ban on Australian coal.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is rising 26.50 points or 0.43 percent to 6,165.70, after falling to a low of 6,126.50 in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 22.80 points or 0.37 percent to 6,237.40. Australian shares fluctuated before ending near their day's highs on Thursday.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac - are advancing in a range of 0.5 percent to 1 percent.



The major miners are also mostly higher. BHP Group is adding 0.2 percent and Rio Tinto is advancing almost 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.3 percent.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices recorded their biggest single-day loss in about six months overnight. Evolution Mining is lower by 0.6 percent, while Newcrest Mining is adding almost 1 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly lower after crude oil prices declined overnight. Woodside Petroleum is losing more than 4 percent after going ex-dividend and Oil Search is down 0.2 percent, while Santos is higher by almost 1 percent.



Kogan.com reported a more than 8 percent fall in first-half profit despite higher revenues and also raised its interim dividend. The online retailer's shares are losing almost 2 percent.



Regis Healthcare reported a more than 12 percent decline in first-half profit and said its chief executive Ross Johnston will step down from his role in September. The aged care provider's shares are falling more than 7 percent.



Automotive Holdings Group reported a first-half loss, suspended its interim dividend, lowered its full-year operating profit outlook and said it has commenced a strategic review of its refrigerated logistics business. The company's shares are gaining more than 8 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar has recovered after falling against the U.S. dollar following news about a ban on Australian coal by a major Chinese port. However, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told ABC radio there was no Chinese ban on Australian coal. The local currency was quoted at $0.7099, up from $0.7090 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is declining after four straight days of gains following the losses on Wall Street as disappointing U.S. economic data raised concerns about a global economic slowdown.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 73.30 points or 0.34 percent to 21,390.93, after falling to a low of 21,348.67 earlier. Japanese shares rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic is down 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are declining almost 1 percent each. Canon is adding 0.3 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is lower by more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining more than 2 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is losing 0.5 percent, while Honda is adding 0.2 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum are lower by more than 1 percent each after crude oil prices declined overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Paper Industries is gaining almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is losing more than 3 percent, while JGC Corp. and Nippon Express are lower by almost 3 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up just 0.2 percent on year in January. That was in line with expectations and down from 0.3 percent in December.



Core consumer prices, which excludes volatile food prices, was up 0.8 percent on year, also matching forecasts and up from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all lower, while New Zealand is modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday on the heels of a slew of disappointing economic data, including a report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve unexpectedly showing a contraction in regional manufacturing activity for the first time since May of 2016. A separate report from the Commerce Department also showed a smaller than expected increase in durable goods orders in January.



The Dow slid 103.81 points or 0.4 percent to 25,850.63, the Nasdaq fell 29.36 points or 0.4 percent to 7,459.71 and the S&P 500 dropped 9.82 points or 0.4 percent to 2,774.88.



The major European markets ended mixed on Thursday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index was nearly flat and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil prices declined on Thursday, with concerns over excess supply in the market weighing on the commodity. WTI crude for April declined $0.20 or 0.4 percent to close at $56.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



