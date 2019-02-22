

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google will no longer require that its workers settle disputes with the company through arbitration, according to the reports. The change will take effect March 21 and will apply to current and future employees. Employees that have settled past disputes won't be able to re-open their cases.



Google said last year it would end forced arbitration for sexual harassment and assault cases, and Thursday expanded that practice to all worker disputes. Google's parent company, Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc. has nearly 100,000 employees.



The updated practices only apply to Google employees, and employees of Google projects such as Deep Mind and Access. Other Alphabet subsidiaries, such as Waymo, are not included, the report said.



Mandatory arbitration requires employees to settle their disputes with the company privately and outside of court. The practice, widespread in U.S. employment contracts, can lend itself to secrecy and has faced criticism recently.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX