

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open largely unchanged on Friday as weak data from the U.S. and Europe rekindled growth worries, and investors awaited more clarity on U.S.-China trade talks.



Asian markets remain broadly lower, though the downside remained limited after a Reuters report said the U.S. and China have started to outline commitments in principle on the stickiest issues in their trade dispute.



A separate report from CNBC indicated that Chinese authorities could be getting ready to implement more extensive stimulus measures in a bid to encourage economic growth.



Gold edged up and the dollar held modest gains against its peers while oil prices dipped on data showing that U.S. crude output hit a record 12 million barrels per day (bpd) last week.



The U.S. economic calendar remains light today, with traders likely to keep an eye on remarks by several Federal Reserve officials for further clues on the rate outlook.



Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, New York Fed President John Williams, and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard are all due to participate in the U.S. Monetary Policy Forum in New York City.



Overnight, the major U.S. averages dropped around 0.4 percent as investors digested weak data on regional manufacturing activity, durable goods orders and existing home sales.



European markets also ended Thursday's session mostly lower as weak earnings updates and mixed PMI data offset investor optimism over progress in talks between the U.S. and China.



The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.3 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index ended nearly flat and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.9 percent.



