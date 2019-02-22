sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,40 Euro		-0,40
-1,15 %
WKN: A0JJ3N ISIN: FR0010309096 Ticker-Symbol: D2L 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CEGEREAL Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CEGEREAL 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
22.02.2019 | 08:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Cegereal SA: Cegereal, the French Core Office REIT, actively pushes ahead with its growth in 2018

Paris, February 22, 2019 - 8:00 am
2018 Annual Results - Regulated Information

CEGEREALACTIVELY PUSHES AHEAD WITH ITS GROWTH STRATEGY IN 2018

  • Acquisition of the Passy Kennedy office property
  • Sharp increase in the occupancy rate to 96.1%
  • €35.2 million in recurring cash flow
  • €2.3 per share distribution

Jérôme Anselme, Chief Executive Officer of Cegereal, commented: "The performance of Cegereal's teams in 2018 enabled us to deliver results in line with the ambitious objectives set in 2017. The acquisition of Passy Kennedy illustrates our selective acquisition strategy focused on Paris - an area with strong potential for rental income growth - and brings our portfolio value to €1,409 million, up 20.5% year on year. Our rental activity remained robust in 2018, as illustrated by the leases signed with the European Banking Authority and KPMG for 10,000 sq.m of space in the Europlaza building. These new leases come less than a year after the units were vacated and help to drive a sharp increase in the occupancy rate to 96.1%. We are confident about the year ahead and intend to continue on our path of controlled growth that creates value for our shareholders, leveraging our strategy of investing in our assets."

First acquisition in Central Paris

In 2018, Cegereal continued to expand its portfolio with the acquisition of the Passy Kennedy office property. The 23,800 sq.m iconic Parisian building is set in a highly sought-after location along the banks of the Seine in Paris' wider central business district, and offers stable cash flow and potential for growth in rental income over the long term.

The transaction was financed through an €80 million capital increase with pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders and a €148.5 million bank loan. Following these operations, the Group's loan-to-value ratio stood at 54.7% at December 31, 2018, compared with 53.4% one year earlier.

Value-creating investment policy

Cegereal continued to invest significantly in its different properties during the year. Thanks to the gradual repositioning of Europlaza, begun in 2016, and our policy of guiding potential tenants in their choice of property from the start of the process, we leased over 10,000 sq.m in under ten months at a rate of between €480 and €500 per sq.m:

  • In April, the European Banking Authority will take possession of 5,300 sq.m of space for a period of nine years.
  • KPMG extended its existing lease to cover almost 7,400 sq.m of space for a period of nine years with no break option.

These new leases drive a sharp rise in Cegereal's overall occupancy rate to 96.1% (up from 91.4% at December 31, 2017).

Rental income came in at €53.0 million in 2018 (€52.3 million on a comparable portfolio basis, i.e., excluding the €0.7 million contribution from Passy Kennedy), up 3.4% compared with the prior-year period. The increase was mainly led by our excellent rental activity. The Passy Kennedy acquisition and the recently signed leases will have a significant impact on 2019 rental income.

At December 31, 2018, the estimated value of Cegereal's real estate portfolio was up 1.5% on a comparable portfolio basis from €1,169 million excluding transfer duties at December 31, 2017. Including Passy Kennedy, the portfolio value stood at €1,409 million excluding transfer duties, up 20.5% year on year.

EPRA earnings stable at €30.7 million

EPRA earnings came in at €30.7 million for 2018, compared with €32.7 million for 2017. After adjusting for the 3% corporate income tax contribution on dividends, which was reimbursed in 2017 in an amount of €1.7 million, EPRA earnings were stable year on year, retreating 0.3% from €30.9 million to €30.7 million. The contribution of Passy Kennedy, acquired at the end of the year, was modest in 2018, but will have a significant impact on 2019 EPRA earnings.

EPRA NNNAV stood at €639.6 million at December 31, 2018, up from €585.4 million one year earlier. The increase was mainly attributable to the capital increase (positive €79.1 million impact) and the contribution of consolidated net income (positive €33.1 million impact).

IFRS net income came in at €33.1 million, compared with €62.4 million in 2017. The year-on-year difference reflects the significant €37.2 million rise in fair value of investment property recorded in 2017, caused by last year's interest rate squeeze. In contrast, the fair value of investment property increased by €11.7 million in 2018.

Recognition for our financial and environmental performance

Cegereal has been committed to an ambitious CSR policy for a number of years. In 2018, its initiatives were once again recognized with a number of awards:

  • Two Gold Awards at the annual conference of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality of its financial and non-financial reporting.
  • Second place in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) "listed office property companies in Europe" category, ranking among the top 3 for the fourth consecutive year.
  • Dual BREEAM In-Use International and NF HQETM Exploitation certification for its entire portfolio.

Solid governance

Cegereal's Board of Directors validates the strategy implemented since Jérôme Anselme was first appointed and has decided to renew its confidence in him by confirming his position as Chief Executive Officer.

2019 distribution: €2.3 per share

Cegereal's recurring cash flow remained stable at €35.2 million, compared with €35.8 million in 2017.

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held in April 2019, Cegereal intends to recommend distributing an amount of €2.3 per share, up 4.5% compared with the prior year (excluding the special distribution).

Cegereal's Board of Directors met on February 21, 2019 to approve the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The annual results presentation can be viewed on the Company's website:

www.cegereal.com

Investor Calendar

  • April 30, 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
  • April 30, 2019 First-quarter 2019 revenue
  • May 7, 2018 Payment of the 2018 dividend
  • July 25, 2019 First-half 2019 results

For more information, contact:

Media Relations
Aliénor Miens/Alexandre Dechaux
+33 7 62 72 71 15
cegereal@citigatedewerogerson.com		Investor Relations
Charlotte de Laroche
+33 1 42 25 76 38
info@cegereal.com

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio is estimated at €1,409 million at December 31, 2018 (excluding transfer duties).

From an environmental point of view, Cegereal's portfolio is fully certified with NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification, and benefits from the "Green Star" rating in the international GRESB benchmark.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €555 million at February 19, 2019.

www.cegereal.com


APPENDICES

IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)

In thousands of euros, except per share data
20182017
12 months12 months
Rental income 53 02651 259
Income from other services 15 01016 166
Building-related costs (31 002)(29 416)
Net rental income 37 03438 008
Sale of building 00
Administrative costs (4 039)(4 765)
Other operating expenses (89)(10)
Other operating income 0175
Increase in fair value of investment property 12 50141 978
Decrease in fair value of investment property (800)(4 800)
Total change in fair value of investment property 11 70137 178
Net operating income44 60770 587
Financial income6597
Financial expenses(11 508)(10 542)
Net ?nancial expense(11 502)(9 945)
Corporate income tax 01 765
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME33 10662 408
of which attributable to owners of the Company33 10662 408
of which attributable to non-controlling interests00
Other comprehensive income
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME33 10662 408
of which attributable to owners of the Company33 10662 408
of which attributable to non-controlling interests00
Basic earnings per share (in euros)2,404,67
Diluted earnings per share (in euros)2,274,37


IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)

In thousands of euros
Dec. 31, 2018Dec. 31, 2017
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment4756
Investment property1 408 5201 169 400
Non-current loans and receivables20 23021 591
Financial instruments59731
Total non-current assets1 429 3931 191 078
Current assets
Trade accounts receivable7 74718 481
Prepaid expenses116347
Total receivables22 58929 029
Cash and cash equivalents53 36761 718
Total cash and cash equivalents53 36761 718
Total current assets75 95790 747
TOTAL ASSETS1 505 3501 281 825
Shareholders' equity
Share capital78 00666 863
Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital93 27777 600
Consolidated reserves and retained earnings470 500410 662
Total shareholders' equity674 889617 532
Non-current liabilities
Non-current borrowings763 321616 043
Other non-current borrowings and debt9 5435 929
Non-current corporate income tax liability00
Financial instruments791548
Total non-current liabilities773 655622 519
Current liabilities
Current borrowings3 1522 979
Trade accounts payable24 99611 589
Corporate income tax liability00
Other operating liabilities9 6989 644
Prepaid revenue18 96017 561
Total current liabilities56 80641 774
Total liabilities 830 461664 293
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES1 505 3501 281 825


IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)

In thousands of euros
20182017
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income 33 10662 408
Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings:
Fair value adjustments to investment property (11 701)(37 178)
Annulation des dotations aux amortissement
Indemnité perçue des locataires pour le remplacement des composants 00
Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 119
Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 00
Fair value of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) 473(219)
Adjustments for loans at amortized cost 2 2471 752
Contingency and loss provisions 00
Corporate income tax (1 765)
Penalty interest (165)
Cash ?ows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements24 13624 841
Other changes in working capital requirements 19 62114 380
Working capital adjustments to re?ect changes in the scope of consolidation
Change in working capital requirements 19 62114 380
Net cash ?ows from operating activities 43 75739 221
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of ?xed assets (227 422)(8 126)
Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers 2 620493
Net cash ?ows used in investing activities (224 802)(7 633)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Capital increase 79 9010
Capital increase transaction costs (794)
Change in bank debt 147 00037 875
Issue of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants)
Re?nancing/financing transaction costs (1 930)(508)
Net increase in liability in respect of re?nancing 420
Purchases of hedging instruments (796)
Net increase in current borrowings 134729
Diminution nette des emprunts (part à moins d'un ans)
Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 3 6151 323
Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt 00
Purchases and sales of treasury shares (42)130
Dividends paid (54 813)(28 053)
Net cash ?ows from ?nancing activities 172 69411 496
Change in cash and cash equivalents (8 351)43 084
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period*61 71818 634
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 53 36761 718

* There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.


French GAAP Income Statement

In euros
Dec. 31, 2018Dec. 31, 2017
12 months12 months
Sales of services249 16085 544
NET REVENUE249 16085 544
Reversal of depreciation and amortization charges, impairment and expense transfers235 61058 434
Other revenue1 886
Total operating revenue486 656143 978
Purchases of raw materials and other supplies049
Other purchases and external charges 2 564 7731 769 653
Taxes, duties and other levies80 18141 960
Wages and salaries 714 151871 904
Social security charges 300 884367 612
Fixed assets: depreciation and amortization 1 955189
Contingency and loss provisions0235 610
Other expenses191 927175 512
Total operating expenses 3 853 8713 462 489
OPERATING LOSS(3 367 215)(3 318 511)
Financial income from controlled entities3 353 4251 332 000
Other interest income6 347165 006
Foreign exchange gains0432
Total ?nancial income3 359 7721 497 438
Interest expenses85 39634 619
Foreign exchange losses0852
Total financial expenses85 39635 471
NET FINANCIAL INCOME3 274 3761 461 967
RECURRING LOSS BEFORE TAX (92 839)(1 856 544)
Non-recurring income on capital transactions 68 22219 982
Reversal of impairment, provisions and non-recurring expense transfers194 056
Total non-recurring income 262 27819 982
Non-recurring expenses on management transactions 01 680
Non-recurring expenses on capital transactions 213 8954 178
Total non-recurring expenses213 8955 858
NET NON-RECURRING INCOME 48 38314 125
Corporate income tax0(1 765 185)
TOTAL INCOME4 108 7061 661 398
TOTAL EXPENSES4 153 1621 738 632
NET LOSS (44 456)(77 234)


French GAAP Balance Sheet

In euros

ASSETSGross amountDepr., amort. & prov.Dec. 31, 2018Dec. 31, 2017
Property, plant and equipment
Other property, plant and equipment6 8962 1434 7533 807
Financial ?xed assets
Receivables from controlled entities242 004 686 242 004 686299 050 733
Loans0 0
Other ?nancial ?xed assets801 745 801 745673 967
FIXED ASSETS242 813 3272 143242 811 184299 728 507
Receivables
Trade accounts receivable241 992 241 992
Other receivables73 376 973 73 376 9732 103 079
Cash and cash equivalents14 762 019 14 762 019998 862
CURRENT ASSETS88 380 984 88 380 9843 101 941
Prepaid expenses11 206 11 20652 460
TOTAL ASSETS331 205 5172 143331 203 374302 882 908


In euros
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Dec. 31, 2018Dec. 31, 2017
Capital
Share capital (including paid-up capital: 66,862,500)78 006 25066 862 500
Additional paid-in capital 86 278 76470 922 676
Revaluation reserve 152 341 864152 341 864
Reserves
Legal reserve 7 800 6256 686 250
Other reserves 122 8492 711 437
Retained earnings
Retained earnings 14 00629 421
Net loss for the year (44 456)(77 234)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 324 519 901299 476 914
OTHER EQUITY 00
Loss provisions 0235 610
CONTINGENCY AND LOSS PROVISIONS 0235 610
Non-current borrowings and debt
Miscellaneous borrowings and debt5 630 7052 112 261
Trade accounts payable and other current liabilities
Trade accounts payable758 313718 155
Tax and social liabilities294 455338 969
Amounts owed to ?xed asset suppliers0999
LIABILITIES 6 683 4733 170 384
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 331 203 374302 882 908


Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

Cegereal recurring cash flow APM
In thousands of euros20182017
Net income under IFRS33,10662,408
Restatement of changes in fair value of investment property(11,701)(37,178)
Other restatements of changes in fair value47517
Restatement of other fees8,7947,443
EPRA earnings30,67432,689
Restatement of 3% corporate income tax contribution on dividends0(1,752)
Cegereal recurring income30,67430,937
IFRS adjustments (rent-free periods, etc.)2,2562,946
Restatement of deferred finance costs2,2471,966
Cegereal recurring cash flow35,17735,849
EPRA NNNAV APM
In thousands of euros20182017
Shareholders' equity under IFRS674,889617,532
Portion of rent-free periods(27,315)(26,832)
Market value of loans (772,432)(622,519)
Carrying amount of loans 764,507617,190
NNNAV PER SHARE 639,649585,355
LTV ratio APM
In thousands of euros 20182017
Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements)771624
Fair value of investment property1,4091,169
LTV ratio (%)54.7%53.4%

Occupancy rate APM

The occupancy rate is the ratio of space for which the Company receives rent under a lease agreement to the total amount of available space.

Taking into account the upcoming arrival of the European Banking Authority and KPMG, Cegereal's overall occupancy rate is up sharply at 96.1%.

At December 31, 2018, i.e., before the effective date of these new leases, the occupancy rate stood at 92.3% (91.1% on a comparable portfolio basis), versus 91.4% one year earlier.

Attachment

  • PDF Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c89f7b56-7e1b-4d5d-bbd6-87a78e9c5934)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)