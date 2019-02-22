Oncopeptides AB: Year-end Report 2018

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary of Q4

Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 M (0.0)

Loss for the period was SEK 111.4 M (loss: 66.2)

Loss per share, before and after dilution, was 2.53 (loss: 1.68) SEK

On December 31 cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 375.6 M (404.1)

Significant events during the period October 1 to December 31, 2018

At the company's Capital Markets Day in December, an updated strategy for Oncopeptides' business was presented

At the company's extraordinary general meeting in December, Dr Jennifer Jackson was elected as a new board member

Professor Paul G Richardson presented new interim data from the ongoing HORIZON study with melflufen at the 60th American Society of Hematology Meeting (ASH)

The first interim results from the ongoing combination study ANCHOR with melflufen were presented at ASH in December

Significant events after the reporting period

In January 2019 , Oncopeptides completed a directed share issue of SEK 546.2 M before issue costs (approximately USD 60 M )

Financial overview of the group

SEK thousand 2018 Oct - Dec 2017 Oct - Dec 2018 Jan - Dec 2017 Jan - Dec Net sales - - - - Operating loss -111,212 -66,704 -419,300 -247,620 Loss before tax -111,214 -66,704 -419,302 -247,620 Loss for the period -111,361 -66,704 -419,449 -247,620 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -2.53 -1.68 -9.77 -6.44 Cash flow from operating activities -108,855 -45,679 -333,727 -271,497 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 375,617 404,050 375,617 404,050 Research & development costs/operating expenses % 81% 79% 77% 80%

About Oncopeptides



Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen (Ygalo), a novel peptide conjugated alkylator that selectively targets multiple myeloma belonging to the class of peptide-enhanced compounds. Melflufen is intended as an effective treatment of hematological cancers, and in particular multiple myeloma. The goal with the current clinical study program is to demonstrate better results from treatment with melflufen compared with established alternative drugs for patients with multiple myeloma. Melflufen will potentially provide physicians with a new treatment option for patients suffering from this serious disease.

