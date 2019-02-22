Oncopeptides AB: Year-end Report 2018

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary of Q4
Financial overview October 1 - December 31, 2018
- Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 M (0.0)
- Loss for the period was SEK 111.4 M (loss: 66.2)
- Loss per share, before and after dilution, was 2.53 (loss: 1.68) SEK
- On December 31 cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 375.6 M (404.1)
Significant events during the period October 1 to December 31, 2018
- At the company's Capital Markets Day in December, an updated strategy for Oncopeptides' business was presented
- At the company's extraordinary general meeting in December, Dr Jennifer Jackson was elected as a new board member
- Professor Paul G Richardson presented new interim data from the ongoing HORIZON study with melflufen at the 60th American Society of Hematology Meeting (ASH)
- The first interim results from the ongoing combination study ANCHOR with melflufen were presented at ASH in December
Significant events after the reporting period
- In January 2019, Oncopeptides completed a directed share issue of SEK 546.2 M before issue costs (approximately USD 60 M)
Financial overview of the group
SEK thousand
2018 Oct - Dec
2017 Oct - Dec
2018 Jan - Dec
2017 Jan - Dec
Net sales
-
-
-
-
Operating loss
-111,212
-66,704
-419,300
-247,620
Loss before tax
-111,214
-66,704
-419,302
-247,620
Loss for the period
-111,361
-66,704
-419,449
-247,620
Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)
-2.53
-1.68
-9.77
-6.44
Cash flow from operating activities
-108,855
-45,679
-333,727
-271,497
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
375,617
404,050
375,617
404,050
Research & development costs/operating expenses %
81%
79%
77%
80%
Conference call for investors, analysts and the media
The Year-end Report for 2018 and an operational update will be presented by CEO Jakob Lindberg and members of Oncopeptides management team, Friday February 22, 2019 at 14:00 (CET).
The conference call will also be streamed via a link on the website: www.oncopeptides.com.
Phone numbers for participants from:
Sweden: +46-8-566-427 06Europe: +44-3333-009-270 USA: +1-833-526-83-82
Financial calendar
Annual Report 2018:
Week 17, 2019
Annual General Meeting:
May 21, 2019
Q1 Report 2019:
May 21, 2019
Q2 Report 2019:
July 12, 2019
Q3 Report 2019:
November 19, 2019
For more information, please contact:
Jakob Lindberg, CEO, Oncopeptides AB
E-mail: jakob.lindberg@oncopeptides.com
Telephone: +46-8-615-20-40
Rein Piir
Head of Investor Relations at OncopeptidesCell
phone: +46-70-853-72-92
E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com
This information is information that Oncopeptides is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on February 22, 2019.
About Oncopeptides
Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen (Ygalo), a novel peptide conjugated alkylator that selectively targets multiple myeloma belonging to the class of peptide-enhanced compounds. Melflufen is intended as an effective treatment of hematological cancers, and in particular multiple myeloma. The goal with the current clinical study program is to demonstrate better results from treatment with melflufen compared with established alternative drugs for patients with multiple myeloma. Melflufen will potentially provide physicians with a new treatment option for patients suffering from this serious disease.
More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.
