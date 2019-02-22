

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson plc (PSO, PSON.L) reported preliminary 2018 statutory profit of 553 million pounds compared to a profit of 451 million pounds in 2017. The Group said the increase in 2018 is largely due to the increase in gains on disposal and reduced intangible charges which more than offset increased restructuring, the lost contribution from businesses disposed of and the impact of currency movements. Profit before tax increased to 498 million pounds from 421 million pounds. Basic earnings per share was 75.6 pence compared to 49.9 pence.



The 2018 adjusted operating profit was 546 million pounds compared to 576 million pounds, last year. Excluding the impact of FX and portfolio changes, underlying adjusted operating profit grew 8%. Adjusted earnings per share was 70.3 pence compared to 54.1 pence.



In 2018, sales decreased in headline terms to 4.13 billion pounds from 4.51 billion pounds, last year. Stripping out the impact of portfolio (including the adoption of new accounting standards) and currency movements, revenue was down 1% in underlying terms.



In 2019, Pearson expects to report adjusted operating profit of between 590 million pounds and 640 million pounds, and adjusted earnings per share of 56.5 pence to 62.0 pence (including US K12 Courseware business). Including IFRS 16, Pearson expects to report adjusted operating profit of between 610 million pounds and 660 million pounds, and adjusted earnings per share of 55.5 pence to 61.0 pence for 2019.



The Board proposed a final dividend of 13 pence, an increase of 8%, which results in an overall dividend of 18.5 pence subject to shareholder approval.



