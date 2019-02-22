WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harry Potter fame Emma Watson who played Hermione Granger, one of the two best friends of the hero, is quite chummy with a villain from the movie -Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy. Reports say that Felton is completely under the spell of this bewitching young lady.The 'Daily prophet' and 'Quibbler' report that the actors are dating. While that's not confirmed, we can say they've definitely been in touch for a longtime, which is obvious according to Emma Watson's Instagram post.emmawatson Tom's @origin series is out on 14th November. Congrats dear friend. TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999.Typical Hermione high-achiever syndrome! Settling for anything below excellence is a crime. Felton rushes to her defense. He has said in an interview, 'She's quite hard on herself. But she's actually very good at it.' Felton also admitted that they meet up pretty often. He also called her 'Lovely Emma!' - a term much more endearing than 'Mudblood'. It clearly shows that his emotional range is better than that of a teaspoon.The duo posed right next to each other in a 'Harry Potter' reunion photograph. Coincidence? Much earlier, Emma had acknowledged her huge crush on Felton. In fact, she said he was her first crush.Emma's recent Instagram feed has got the rumor waves splashing again. She shared a cool photograph of herself in a baseball cap, captioning the photo, 'Friends capture you best,' crediting Felton for the beautiful shot.emmawatson Friends capture you best @t22feltonWhile Harry Potter caught the Golden Snitch, Malfoy seems to have won the Golden witch. We Muggles are fine with that.Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX