Turkcell and Airspan announce the first deployment of AirDensity to deliver coverage and capacity to the most constrained indoor locations in Turkey as well as extending coverage to rural areas and enabling development of next generation solutions including Drone-based flying cells.

AirDensity is based on the multi-award-winning AirUnity platform and part of the Airspan network densification portfolio that counts approximately half a million 4G cells deployed world-wide. This is further proof of the progress of the Feb 23, 2017 strategic cooperation announcement between Turkcell and Airspan. Airspan supports the 'Made in Turkey' 5G consortium with an R&D center in the Istanbul Technopark and provides regional support for Airspan's deployments.

Turkcell is deploying AirDensity is the innovative all-wireless small cell to deliver world class user experience to its residential and enterprise customers, develop innovative vertical applications and remain Turkey's leading digital operator.

By eliminating traditional deployment barriers, Airspan's extensive network densification portfolio enables Turkcell to address its densification needs in a matter of days while revolutionizing the economics of deployment.

AirDensity includes Airspan's innovative plug-and-play self-optimizing technology to reduce service turn-up times to minutes, instead of hours or days. While allowing Turkcell to deploy a network at cell edge that configures and heals itself.

"We announced our partnership with Airspan one of the leading solution providers of network densification. We solved the problems like site acquisition and integrating the backhaul with AirDensity." said Gediz Sezgin, CTO, Turkcell.

"We are very proud to further our relationship with Turkcell. We are committed to developing and enhancing the 4G 5G wireless technology ecosystem in Turkey, by expanding and leveraging our local R&D resources. Our innovative and award-winning UE Relay based solutions have proven to be the only solution that can quickly scale- greatly improving the quality of the customer experience and the return on investment of existing network assets." Said Henrik Smith-Petersen, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Airspan. "With half a million 4G cells actively deployed, Airspan is quickly becoming the leading solution provider for intelligent mobile network densification."

Path to 5G

Small cells are a fundamental piece of network architectures when taking into consideration future 5G use cases, Airspan is proud to help Turkcell densify its 4G network today in order to lay a strong foundation to deliver on the promise on 5G.

Airspan is a multi-award winning 4G 5G network densification solution provider with an expansive product portfolio of indoor and outdoor, compact Femto, Pico, Micro and Macro base stations. The perfect tool kit to exploit the full potential of technologies such as mmWave, Sub 6GHz, Massive MIMO and open V-RAN architectures. As well as an industry leading fixed wireless access and backhaul solution portfolio for PTP and PTMP applications.

Oak Investment Partners holds a controlling interest in Airspan. Airspan is not subject to the informational reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and, accordingly, does not file reports, financial statements, proxy statements, information statements or other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release contains forward-looking statements. For information about forward looking statements www.airspan.com/fls.

