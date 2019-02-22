Automotive Hypervisor Market Worth $772 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Hypervisor Market by Type (Type 1 and Type 2), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, and HCV), End User (Economy, Mid-Priced, and Luxury), Level of Autonomous Driving (Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous), Bus System, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Automotive Hypervisor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.90% from USD 95 million in 2018 to reach USD 772 million by 2025 The major factors behind the growth of the Automotive Hypervisor Market are integration of various automotive applications to support centralized function and increasing adoption rate of connected cars. A hypervisor is a virtual machine module that enables multiple virtual machines to be operated by their respective operating systems on a single host hardware. The embedded hypervisor technology provides virtual hardware abstraction for different automotive functions to be operated at the same time.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=124958216

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Hypervisor Market"

41 - Tables

57 - Figures

161 - Pages

By Type Segment: Type 2 is the largest growing segment in the Automotive Hypervisor Market during the forecast period.

Type 2 is the most common and widely accepted hypervisor by automakers globally. It is installed on host hardware that has its own operating system. Thus, it provides a platform for multiple operating systems within single hardware. As a result, the Type 2 hypervisor is called a host hypervisor and runs as an application in the hardware of a system. The major advantage of Type 2 hypervisor is that it can open and close accordingly and make the resources free for host hardware. Owing to these factors, type 2 segment is expected to dominate the Automotive Hypervisor Market during the forecast period.

By End-User Segment: Luxury vehicle is expected to dominate the Automotive Hypervisor Market.

The hypervisor technology is presently adopted in the luxury vehicle segment due to high developmental cost and initial stage of evolution. Since, the luxury vehicles are equipped with advanced safety, comfort, and convenience features, the embedded technology of the vehicles is becoming complex with large hardware content and subsequently generates need for virtualization technology. Due to these factors, the luxury vehicle segment is likely to be the largest growing segment of the Automotive Hypervisor Market.

Asia Pacific: China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific region by 2025.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest Automotive Hypervisor Market by 2025. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies of the world such as China and India. The increasing spending power in countries like India, China, and Thailand in the region are contributing to the increasing demand for passenger cars. Also, to cater to the rising demand for passenger cars, major OEMs have established their manufacturing facilities in this region. This subsequently pushes the demand for hypervisor technology from the region and puts it at the leading position during the forecast period. Additionally, high demand for safety and comfort features from consumers forcing the automakers to integrate advanced features in the vehicles will further inflate the growth of automotive hypervisor technology in the region.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=124958216

The major Automotive Hypervisor Market players include Mentor Graphics (US), Green Hills Software (US), Windriver System (US), Blackberry (Canada), Renesas (Japan), Sasken (India), Continental (Germany), Visteon (US), and NXP (The Netherlands).

Browse Related Reports:

Multi Domain Controller Market by Vehicle Type, Application (ADAS & Safety, Body & Comfort, Cockpit and Powertrain), Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV & ICE), Bus Systems, Bit Size (32, 64 & 128-bit), Level of Autonomy & Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Automotive Microcontrollers Market by Application (Body Electronics, Chassis & Powertrain, Infotainment & Telematics, Safety & Security), Technology (ACC, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist, TPMS), Vehicle, EV, Bit Size, Connectivity, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-hypervisor-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com