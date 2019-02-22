Researchers want to better understand how hydrogen atoms may improve the performance of phosphorus-doped polycrystalline silicon (poly-Si) films for passivating contact solar cells.Researchers from the Australian National University are using hydrogenation to improve the performance of phosphorus-doped polycrystalline silicon (poly-Si) films for passivating-contact solar cells. The scientists applied hydrogen atoms to the skin layer of a cell as they believe that, inside the doped poly-Si layers, they could be manipulated to improve the quality of passivating contact structures. The skin layer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...