The proposal by the Nomination Committee of Bilia AB for election of members of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee of Bilia AB submits the following proposals to be presented at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on April 8, 2019, regarding number of members of the Board and election of members of the Board.

The Nomination Committee proposes ten members of the Board with no deputy members.

The Nomination Committee proposes the following persons for re-election as members of the Board of Directors: Gunnar Blomkvist, Anna Engebretsen, Jack Forsgren, Mats Holgerson, Ingrid Jonasson Blank, Nicklas Paulson, Jan Pettersson, Mats Qviberg and Jon Risfelt. Eva Eriksson is proposed as new member of the Board.

Laila Freivalds has declined re-election.

Eva Eriksson is born 1959, Master of Science in Engineering, and is a member of the Board in Fabege AB and OBOS, Norway. She has previously been the CEO of Norgani Hotels ASA, been a member of the group management in JM AB and has had several leading positions in various property companies.

The Nomination Committee proposes Mats Qviberg to be re-elected as chairman of the Board.

The members of the Nomination Committee are Tim Floderus (Öresund, chairman), Mats Qviberg (the Qviberg family), Lisen Oliw (Anna Engebretson and family) and Åsa Nisell (Swedbank Robur Fonder).

Information about all persons proposed to be re-elected as members of the Board is available on Bilia AB's website. The Nomination Committee's complete proposal will be announced in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

Tim Floderus, chairman of the Nomination Committee, phone +46 (0)8 402 33 23

Bilia is one of Europe's largest car chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has 134 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of SEK 28.4 bn in 2018 and had 4,785 employees.

