Hamburg (ots) - In response to an increase in assignments from other European countries, the Gese & Cie. personnel consultancy plans to use the new brand headhunterhamburg primarily in the area of social media. It has already seen growth in popularity, especially on Instagram and LinkedIn, after just a short time.



"We support foreign companies as they enter the German market and have already successfully filled numerous management vacancies with long-term employees", says Dipl.-Psych. Sebastian Wolf, Head of Executive Search. Industry networking as well as the company's own database, which has accumulated numerous CVs over the years, form the foundation on which the headhunters operate.



Previous foreign assignments had mostly been acquired through personal recommendations from existing clients. "The satisfaction of our previous clients is the reward for our successful work", Dipl.-Ing. Conrad C. Gese is happy to report. "But we also want to continue expanding our market presence in the German-speaking regions in Europe."



Contact: Gese & Cie. Personalberatung GmbH Mr. Sebastian Wolf - Phone: +49 40 22 660 222 Sinstorfer Kirchweg 74-92, 21077 Hamburg Mail: office@headhunter-hamburg.com headhunterhamburg www.headhunter-hamburg.com