

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2018, automotive supplier Magna International Inc. (MG.TO, MGA) on Friday affirmed its net income and sales outlook for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect net income attributable to company in a range of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion, on total sales between $40.2 billion and $42.4 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.98 per share on sales of $41.17 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Additionally, the company's Board of Directors declared an 11 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.365 on its outstanding Common Shares for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, payable on March 22, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2019.



