

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German auto giants BMW Group (BMW.L) and Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) are equally investing more than 1 billion euros in total to develop and more closely intermesh their offerings for car-sharing, ride-hailing, parking, charging and multimodal transport.



The two companies are pooling their mobility services to create a new global player providing sustainable urban mobility for a combined total of over 60 million active customers by creating an intelligent network of joint ventures.



The cooperation comprises five joint ventures: REACH NOW for multimodal services, CHARGE NOW for charging, FREE NOW for taxi ride-hailing, PARK NOW for parking and SHARE NOW for car-sharing.



The new mobility portfolio will be easy to access, intuitive to use, and will cater to customers' needs. Its seamlessly integrated, sustainable ecosystem will make mobility more convenient - because cities are where the future of mobility will be decided.



This is confirmed by the choice of Berlin as the base for the organization's headquarters. The next few years will see up to 1,000 new jobs created worldwide - including in Berlin and Germany.



Over time, customers will be able to use and experience additional mobility options from all-electric autonomous fleets that are available on demand, charge and park themselves, and connect with other modes of transport beyond road and rail.



