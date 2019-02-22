NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 21 February 2019 were: 192.98p Capital only (undiluted) 194.41p Including current year income (undiluted) XD Notes: 1. Following the buyback of 9,000 ordinary shares on 23rd of January 2019, the Company has 24,004,668 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,929,264 shares in treasury. 2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.