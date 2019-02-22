Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Begins Partnership With Innovation Platform STARTUP AUTOBAHN

NEUSS, Germany, February 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Cooperation between two strong visionary partners

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI), the world's leading supplier of automotive interiors, is the new partner of innovation platform Startup Autobahn in Stuttgart. With an extensive support program, the platform assists startups from the mobility sector and brings them together with established companies and research facilities. Startup Autobahn is part of the Plug and Play global mobility ecosystem, which YFAI joinedin 2018.

"As our recently unveiled XiM20 interior concept demonstrates, future mobility opens up entirely new technology and design possibilities for vehicle interiors," explained Han Hendriks, Chief Technology Officer for YFAI. "Through our collaboration with Plug and Play in California, we have made significant progress with our innovation work. We believe that we will also find strong partners through Startup Autobahn that help us further advance the evolution of automotive interiors with visionary technologies."

As Europe's largest platform for open innovation, Startup Autobahn puts the emphasis on an open exchange of disruptive ideas and technologies. Stuttgart research factory ARENA2036 offers ideal conditions for rapid and uncomplicated cooperation between companies and selected startups from all over the world. YFAI wishes to use this opportunity to cooperate with young companies on new technologies for future vehicle interiors.

"The startup scene has a great innovative spirit which we can also use to the benefit of development work within our company," said Han Hendriks. "At the same time, the partnership gives startups access to our many years of expertise in the automotive industry."

Sascha Karimpour, Managing Director of Plug and Play Germany, said of the new partnership: "With its clear vision for the future of vehicle interiors, YFAI is an important partner for our innovation platform. Through direct dialog with the mobility startup scene, Startup Autobahn provides the ideal environment for further development of the passenger experience."

About Yanfeng Automotive Interiors:

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) is the global leader in automotive interiors. YFAI is redefining how people relax, work and play in their vehicle interiors today and decades from now. Headquartered in Shanghai, the company has approximately 110 manufacturing plants and technical centers in 20 countries and more than 33,000 employees globally. They design, develop and manufacture interior components for all automakers. Established in 2015, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is a joint venture between Yanfeng, one of the largest automotive suppliers in China and Adient, the global leader in automotive seating. For more information, please visit http://www.YFAI.com.

